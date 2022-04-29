Dressel on 100 Fly: “It was bad… I wasn’t gonna go a world record tonight”

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Podium:

Caeleb Dressel, Gator Swim Club – 50.20 Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 50.88 Trenton Julian, Unattached – 51.10 Dare Rose, Cal – 51.40 Luca Urlando, DART – 51.76 Zach Harting, Cardinal Aquatics – 52.23 Drew Kibler, Texas – 52.39 Maxime Rooney, Pleasanton Seahawks – 52.69

Caeleb Dressel added .19 from his morning swim but it was still enough to win the men’s 100 fly final by nearly half a body length. Dressel came to the wall in 50.20, .66 ahead of Michael Andrew (50.88). Andrew was right with Dressel at the 50, trailing by only .09 (23.58 to 23.67), but Dressel’s underwater off the wall put him way in front of the field and he came home sixth-tenths faster.

Splits:

Dressel – 23.58/26.62

Andrew – 23.67/27.21

Trenton Julian had a stunning second 50, matching Dressel’s 26.6, but it wasn’t enough to catch Andrew for second place given Julian’s .8-second deficit at the 50.

Dressel’s 50.01 from prelims remains the top swim in the world so far this season, while Andrew moves up to tie for third place.