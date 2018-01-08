Dressel Nabs 200 Fly Win in Gators’ Victory Over FAU

FLORIDA VS. FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Results

Hosted by Florida

Saturday, January 6th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Florida 179, Florida Atlantic 103

WOMEN: Florida 180, Florida Atlantic 101

After beating in-state rival Florida State on Friday, the Gators took down another in-state foe as they beat Florida Atlantic on Saturday. The Gators won handily by nearly 80 points on both the men’s and women’s sides. The meet saw a lot of swimmers try out some of their off events.

World Champion sprinter Caeleb Dressel took on an event we haven’t seen him in too often. Dressel, well-known for his sprint free and 100 fly skills, took on the longer 200 fly on Saturday. Through the front half, he trailed teammate Maxime Rooney 52.31 to 53.26. He made big drops in his splits throughout the last 150 (29.18-27.52-26.85), taking over the lead down the final stretch to win in 1:47.63 to Rooney’s 1:47.84. That was Dressel’s only individual event of the day, but he also contributed a 19.06 anchor leg on the winning 200 medley relay. Rooney went on to win the 100 fly in 48.33.

Teammate Jan Switkowski had an impressive fly leg on the 200 medley relay, rolling to a 19.96. Individually, Switkowski pulled off a win in the 100 breast, just out-touching teammate Stanley Wu 55.85 to 55.91. The 200 breast went to fellow Gator All-American Mark Szaranek, the reigning NCAA 200 IM champ, with a 2:03.23. Wu followed for another 2nd place finish in 2:04.75.

On the women’s side, Kelly Fertel picked up a couple of wins for the Gators. Fertel’s first victory came in the 1000 free. She was the only swimmer to break 10:00 there, dominating in 9:54.74. She then battled with teammate Sherridon Dressel in the 100 fly, using her front half speed to edge out Dressel 55.90 to 56.06. Dressel also finished 2nd in the 200 free, finishing in 1:50.81 behind teammate Georgia Marris (1:50.52).

Also among the several event winners for the Florida women were standouts Emma Ball and Sydney Sell. In the 50 free, Ball topped the field in 23.67. Teammate Amelia Maughan was the only other swimmer to break 24 seconds in 23.92. Maughan later won the 500 free, coming from behind on the final 50 to clip teammate Hannah Burns 4:51.93 to 4:51.99. Sell, on the other hand, dominated the 100 back, winning by over 2 seconds in 56.19.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams won their second meet in as many days, defeating FAU on Saturday.

The no. 6 Gator men topped the Owls 179-103 with 11 event victories, while the no. 19 women defeated FAU 180-101 with 11 victories of their own.

The men began the day winning seven events in a row to clinch the victory over the Owls. The men’s 200 medley relay of Michael Taylor , Stanley Wu , Jan Switkowski and Caeleb Dressel got the Gators off to a strong start.

Individual wins by Drew Clark (1000 free), Grady Heath (200 free), Dakota Mahaffey (100 back), Switkowski (100 Breast), Dressel (200 fly), Bayley Main (50 free) rounded out Florida’s seven straight event victories.

On the women’s side, the Gators recorded five straight wins to start the meet, with the 200 medley relay team of Sherridon Dressel , Paige Scheriger , Georgia Marris and Kelsey Dambacher kicking it off.

The relay was followed by individual wins from Kelly Fertel (1000 free), Georgia Marris (200 free), Sydney Sell (200 back) and Dani Keymont (100 breast).

Heath (100 free), Ethan Beach (200 back), Mark Szaranek (200 breast) and Khader Baqlah (500 free) made up the rest of the Gator wins for the men.

The rest of the wins on the women’s side were comprised of Emma Ball (50 free), Brooke Madden (3-meter), Bella Garofalo (100 free), Savanna Faulconer (200 back), Keymont (200 breast) and Amelia Maughan (500 free).

Dalton Goss recorded the Gator men’s best finish in the 1-meter event, finishing with a mark of 287.48, while Alex Farrow notched the top score in the 3-meter, recording a 257.33.

Brooke Madden led the women once again in diving, recording a score of 277.50 in the 3-meter event and a 292.50 off the 1-meter board.

Attendance for the meet was 335.

The Gators are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20, when they face Auburn on Senior Day at noon.

The men’s 200 medley relay team of Taylor, Wu, Switkowski and Dressel kicked off the meet with a B-cut time of 1:25.01.

Dressel and Maxime Rooney both notched B-cut times in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:47.63 and 1:47.84, respectively.

“The team is starting to show a lot of character. We picked up today where we left off yesterday and there was no noticeable drop. The older people swam some odd events, which gave the younger people a chance to swim some of their best events. Really good racing within the team, which is always nice to see. They are not afraid to race one another and that is a great thing.”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams ended the week with the first road meet of 2018 at Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The women’s team fell to the Gators, 180-101, while the men were defeated, 179-103.

Spence Atkins had the top time in the 200 yard butterfly (2:02.75) and finished second in the 400 IM (4:25.01). Abby Marshall had a big day with a second place finish in the 100 yard backstroke (00:58.32) and she claimed fourth in the 50 yard freestyle (0:24.24).

Will Smith highlighted the day on the men’s side with a second place finish in the 1000 yard freestyle (9:37.95) and third place in the 500 yard freestyle (4:41.81).

Logan Downey took first place in the 1 meter diving event for his second first place of the week. He achieved a score of 304.05.

