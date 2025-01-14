Dr. Brian Campbell, USA Swimming Massage Therapist, Dies At 68

Dr. Brian Campbell, a massage therapist for USA Swimming and UCLA, has died at the age of 68.

USA Swimming confirmed Campbell’s death on Instagram Monday.

Campbell worked with U.S. swimmers for decades. He served as the head massage therapist for the U.S. Olympic Swim teams at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Games. He worked with Team USA for several other international meets, including World Championships, Pan Pacific Championships, and World University Games.

Campbell most recently worked at UCLA for 13 years as a massage therapist. He worked with the swimming & diving, gymnastics, golf, tennis, and men’s basketball teams.

Prior to UCLA, Campbell worked as a massage therapist at the Touch Therapy Institute earned his Doctor of Chiropractic at Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Several USA Swimming names, including Michael Phelps, Ryan Murphy, Natalie Coughlin, and Bob Bowman, showed love to Campbell on Instagram.

Breeja Larson shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram story about Campbell passing.

“Brian Campbell. Amazing human,” Larson said tearfully. “He has a very strong, loving, paternal presence. Thank you for being so great and helping out so many of us.”