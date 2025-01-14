Army West Point Opens 2025 With A Sweep Of Bucknell

Army vs. Bucknell

January 11, 2025

Lewisburg, Penn. — Kinney Natatorium

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results

Courtesy: Army West Point Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Army West Point swimming & diving returned to the competition pool for their first dual meet of the new year on Saturday as they hit the road to take on the Bucknell Bison in their home pool at Kinney Natatorium. The Black Knights picked up wins on both the men’s and the women’s side of things to kick off 2025 with a splash.

Army returned to action for the first time in the new year since sweeping Navy in early December and the two squads got right back into their competition form to sweep Patriot League foe Bucknell in their home pool.

Women: Army 153, Bucknell 147

Diver Minh Donnell earned a first-place finish in the women’s 1-meter diving with an overall score of 248.70, followed by a second-place finish in the women’s 3-meter diving on an overall score of 254.33.

Clara Williams and Catriona Gilmore each recorded two individual first place finishes over the day’s events as Williams posted a time of 1:50.93 in the women’s 200 free and a time of 52.05 in the women’s 100 free while Gilmore posted timed of 1:04.07 in the women’s 100 breast and 2:20.43 in the women’s 200 breast.

Men: Army 209, Bucknell 89

The men dominated their side of the meet for the Black Knights, claiming 14 of the 16 first place finishes up for grabs.

Johnny Crush and Jack Pogue both earned a pair of individual first place finishes in Lewisburg with a 1:40.77 in the men’s 20 free and a 4:36.56 in the men’s 500 free for Pogue and a 20.68 in the men’s 50 free and a 48.79 in the men’s 100 fly for Crush.

Crush added a first-place finish in the men’s 200 medley relay to his tally as he led off Army for a 1:29.03 to claim first place in the event by more than two and a half seconds.

Post Meet Reactions

“It was good to get back to competition after a five-week break. Bucknell hosted a great meet and competed really hard right to the end. We’ve put in some really good, consistent training over the last few weeks.

It was clear that our racing details were a little rusty this afternoon. We have a lot of things to bring back to training next week and try to improve upon.

We have two weeks until we host Loyola Maryland at home for Firstie Night and I’m excited to get back to work.” – Director of Swimming & Diving Brandt Nigro

“After a period of intense training and time away from competition, the team’s performance in their first event back was nothing short of impressive. Their hard work and dedication paid off as they showcased their skill, support for each other, and resilience. This strong return is a testament to their commitment and growth during their time off, and it’s clear that they are poised to achieve even more as the season progresses.” – Head Diving Coach Connor Dorff