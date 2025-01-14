Army West Point Opens 2025 With A Sweep Of Bucknell

Army vs. Bucknell
- January 11, 2025
- Lewisburg, Penn. — Kinney Natatorium
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Full Results
Courtesy: Army West Point Athletics
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Army West Point swimming & diving returned to the competition pool for their first dual meet of the new year on Saturday as they hit the road to take on the Bucknell Bison in their home pool at Kinney Natatorium. The Black Knights picked up wins on both the men’s and the women’s side of things to kick off 2025 with a splash.
Army returned to action for the first time in the new year since sweeping Navy in early December and the two squads got right back into their competition form to sweep Patriot League foe Bucknell in their home pool.
Women: Army 153, Bucknell 147
Diver Minh Donnell earned a first-place finish in the women’s 1-meter diving with an overall score of 248.70, followed by a second-place finish in the women’s 3-meter diving on an overall score of 254.33.
Clara Williams and Catriona Gilmore each recorded two individual first place finishes over the day’s events as Williams posted a time of 1:50.93 in the women’s 200 free and a time of 52.05 in the women’s 100 free while Gilmore posted timed of 1:04.07 in the women’s 100 breast and 2:20.43 in the women’s 200 breast.
Men: Army 209, Bucknell 89
The men dominated their side of the meet for the Black Knights, claiming 14 of the 16 first place finishes up for grabs.
Johnny Crush and Jack Pogue both earned a pair of individual first place finishes in Lewisburg with a 1:40.77 in the men’s 20 free and a 4:36.56 in the men’s 500 free for Pogue and a 20.68 in the men’s 50 free and a 48.79 in the men’s 100 fly for Crush.
Crush added a first-place finish in the men’s 200 medley relay to his tally as he led off Army for a 1:29.03 to claim first place in the event by more than two and a half seconds.
Post Meet Reactions
“It was good to get back to competition after a five-week break. Bucknell hosted a great meet and competed really hard right to the end. We’ve put in some really good, consistent training over the last few weeks.
It was clear that our racing details were a little rusty this afternoon. We have a lot of things to bring back to training next week and try to improve upon.
We have two weeks until we host Loyola Maryland at home for Firstie Night and I’m excited to get back to work.” – Director of Swimming & Diving Brandt Nigro
“After a period of intense training and time away from competition, the team’s performance in their first event back was nothing short of impressive. Their hard work and dedication paid off as they showcased their skill, support for each other, and resilience. This strong return is a testament to their commitment and growth during their time off, and it’s clear that they are poised to achieve even more as the season progresses.” – Head Diving Coach Connor Dorff
Army Top Finishers
Women’s 1-meter: Minh Donnell (248.70) – 1st
Men’s 1-meter: Jack McDaniel (288.00) – 1st
Men’s 1-meter: Isaac Newman (272.63) – 2nd
Women’s 3-meter: Minh Donnell (254.33) – 2nd
Men’s 3-meter: David Manelis (333.15) – 1st
Men’s 3-meter: Alex Zhang (281.55) – 3rd
Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Hart, Gilmore, Braeger, Cole (1:45.91) – 1st
Women’s 200 Medley Relay: McKane, Dudley, Williams, Webber (1:46.64) – 2nd
Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Crush, Rankin, Harlow, Hadji (1:29.03) – 1st
Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Edwards, Kling, Mowery, Chang (1:31.89) – 2nd
Women’s 1,000 Free: Maggie Kroening (10:31.61) – 1st
Women’s 1,000 Free: Mary Brooke Chandler (10:43.27) – 3rd
Men’s 1,000 Free: Brice Barrieault (9:37.26) – 1st
Women’s 200 Free: Clara Williams (1:50.93) – 1st
Men’s 200 Free: Jack Pogue (1:40.77) – 1st
Men’s 200 Free: Max Jordan (1:41.40) – 2nd
Women’s 100 Back: Jenna Hart (58.59) – 2nd
Women’s 100 Back: Angie McKane (58.69) – 3rd
Men’s 100 Back: Alex Edwards (50.65) – 1st
Men’s 100 Back: Zac Leith (50.82) – 2nd
Women’s 100 Breast: Catriona Gilmore (1:04.07) – 1st
Men’s 100 Breast: Kalvin Hahn (56.70) – 1st
Men’s 100 Breast: Joey Kling (56.74) – 2nd
Men’s 100 Breast: Ryan Durkan (57.41) – 3rd
Women’s 200 Fly: Molly Webber (2:02.74) – 2nd
Women’s 200 Fly: Sydney Braeger (2:03.39) – 3rd
Men’s 200 Fly: Jack Mowery (1:52.17) – 1st
Women’s 50 Free: Meghan Cole (24.28) – 1st
Men’s 50 Free: Johnny Crush (20.68) – 1st
Men’s 50 Free: Kohen Rankin (20.76) – 2nd
Men’s 50 Free: Thomas Hadji (20.95) – 3rd
Women’s 100 Free: Clara Williams (52.05) – 1st
Men’s 100 Free: Kohen Rankin (45.67) – 1st
Men’s 100 Free: Joey Chang (46.19) – 2nd
Women’s 200 Back: Jenna Hart (2:05.37) – 2nd
Men’s 200 Back: Alex Edwards (1:51.31) – 1st
Men’s 200 Back: Thomas Hadji (1:51.62) – 2nd
Women’s 200 Breast: Catriona Gilmore (2:20.43) – 1st
Men’s 200 Breast: Ryan Durkan (2:07.19) – 3rd
Women’s 500 Free: Molly Webber (4:57.15) – 2nd
Men’s 500 Free: Jack Pogue (4:36.56) – 1st
Men’s 500 Free: Max Jordan (4:39.11) – 2nd
Men’s 500 Free: Max Peterson (4:39.58) – 3rd
Women’s 100 Fly: Angie McKane (55.88) – 1st
Women’s 100 Fly: Sydney Braeger (56.48) – 2nd
Men’s 100 Fly: Johnny Crush (48.79) – 1st
Men’s 100 Fly: Joey Kling (50.76) – 2nd
Men’s 400 IM: Kalvin Hahn (3:51.88) – 1st
Women’s 200 Free Relay: Williams, Braeger, Cole, M. Webber (1:34.78) – 1st
Women’s 200 Free Relay: Dudley, Payton, Gross, Park (1:38.54) – 3rd
Men’s 200 Free Relay: Harlow, Rankin, Chang, Kling (1:21.41) – 1st
Men’s 200 Free Relay: Wang, Jordan, Crush, Hadji (1:23.28) – 3rd
The head coach of Army has been improving the team at exponential rates while the head coach at Navy is stuck in his ways. This could be the year that Army dethrones Navy in the championship meet.