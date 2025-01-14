Marshall Completes Weekend Sweep With Win Over Bowling Green

Courtesy; Marshall Athletics

The Marshall University Swimming and Diving team (5-1) finished a weekend sweep in Northwest Ohio with a 161-139 win over the Bowling Green Falcons Saturday afternoon.

“Really proud with how our team battled today,” Herd Swimming and Diving Head Coach Ian Walsh said. “We talked about making adjustments and trying to execute some things better following last night’s performance. Many of our women were able to do that, even coming off a session the day before.”

The Herd opened the meet with a win in the 200 Medley Relay by Kseniia Luniushina , Paige Banton , Madeline Hart and Audrey West .

“Hats off to BG and their team,” Walsh said. “A lot of close races and they really pushed us throughout the meet. The last two events came down to a tie, and both of our performances were come from behind. We’ve done a great job this year of finding a way to get our hands on the wall.”

Molly Warner , who took the 200 Freestyle earlier in the meet, tied for first in the 200 Individual Medley and then MU tied in the race to the wall in the 200 Freestyle Relay with the team of Audrey West , Madeline Hart , Nina Nugent and Parker Lynch .

“Paige, Kseniia, Molly, and Madeline all had great showings today, resulting in several season bests and 10 first place showings,” Walsh commented. “They all were able to drop time from yesterday’s events. So many others made some really good race adjustments which will set us up well for the next five weeks.”

Banton completed another sweep in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke in the dual as Luniushina took the 100 and 200 Backstroke with a victory in the 50 Freestyle.

Hart captured victories in the 100 and 200 Butterfly with Grace Kelsheimer coming out victorious in 1m Diving with a second-place finish on the 3m boards.

“We are looking forward to getting back into our normal schedule next week and preparing for Ohio in two weeks.”

RESULTS

200 Medley Relay

1st – Kseniia Luniushina , Paige Banton , Madeline Hart , Audrey West (1:43.78)

4th – Mia McBride , Maddy Akin , Lauren McNamara , Parker Lynch (1:48.87)

6th – Kate Bolgarskaya , Jenna Bopp , Katie Fisher , Nina Nugent (1:50.09)

1000 Freestyle

3rd – Charlotte Thompson (10:52.57)

4th – Eszter Laban (10:55.96)

5th – Federica Savoia (10:57.84)

200 Freestyle

1st – Molly Warner (1:52.08)

4th – Allison Dodd (1:56.42)

7th – Preslava Tosheva (2:00.92)

100 Backstroke

1st – Kseniia Luniushina (55.21)

3rd – Mia McBride (57.69)

5th – Lauren Ramsey (58.86)

6th – Kate Bolgarskaya (59.93)

100 Breaststroke

1st – Paige Banton (1:04.80)

2nd – Audrey West (1:05.65)

4th – Maddy Akin (1:06.73)

5th – Jenna Bopp (1:06.83)

200 Butterfly

1st – Madeline Hart (2:04.24)

2nd – Lauren McNamara (2:04.76)

50 Freestyle

1st – Kseniia Luniushina (24.31)

6th – Parker Lynch (24.72)

7th – Nina Nugent (25.00)

8th – Katie Fisher (25.40)

3m Diving

2nd – Grace Kelsheimer (272.55)

5th – Ally Humbert (219.45)

6th – MJ Leviaguirre (202.50)

100 Freestyle

2nd – Audrey West (52.74)

5th – Nina Nugent (53.70)

6th – Allison Dodd (54.39)

7th – Parker Lynch (55.53)

200 Backstroke

1st – Kseniia Luniushina (2:01.41)

2nd – Molly Warner (2:05.31)

4th – Mia McBride (2:07.25)

6th – Kate Bolgarskaya (2:09.37)

200 Breaststroke

1st – Paige Banton (2:19.26)

3rd – Jenna Bopp (2:23.56)

5th – Maddy Akin (2:27.64)

8th – Tatum Robinson (2:36.78)

500 Freestyle

2nd – Eszter Laban (5:15.61)

5th – Preslava Tosheva (5:17.91)

6th – Federica Savoia (5:21.36)

100 Butterfly

1st – Madeline Hart (56.72)

3rd – Lauren McNamara (57.03)

6th – Katie Fisher (59.40)

1m Diving

1st – Grace Kelsheimer (275.93)

5th – Ally Humbert (240.08)

8th – MJ Leviaguirre (181.28)

200 Individual Medley

T1st – Molly Warner (2:07.53)

3rd – Paige Banton (2:09.49)

6th – Allison Dodd (2:13.69)

7th – Maddy Akin (2:15.94)

200 Freestyle Relay

T1st – Audrey West , Madeline Hart , Nina Nugent , Parker Lynch (1:36.15)

4th – Mia McBride , Lauren Ramsey , Preslava Tosheva , Molly Warner (1:40.06)

UP NEXT

Marshall returns to the pool on January 24th when it plays host to the Ohio Bobcats at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium at 7 p.m.

To donate to the Championship Fund for Marshall swimming & diving, please click HERE. All proceeds go directly to the Marshall swimming & diving.