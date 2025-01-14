Marshall Completes Weekend Sweep With Win Over Bowling Green

Bowling Green vs Marshall
“Really proud with how our team battled today,” Herd Swimming and Diving Head Coach Ian Walsh said. “We talked about making adjustments and trying to execute some things better following last night’s performance. Many of our women were able to do that, even coming off a session the day before.”
The Herd opened the meet with a win in the 200 Medley Relay by Kseniia Luniushina, Paige Banton, Madeline Hart and Audrey West.
“Hats off to BG and their team,” Walsh said. “A lot of close races and they really pushed us throughout the meet. The last two events came down to a tie, and both of our performances were come from behind. We’ve done a great job this year of finding a way to get our hands on the wall.”
Molly Warner, who took the 200 Freestyle earlier in the meet, tied for first in the 200 Individual Medley and then MU tied in the race to the wall in the 200 Freestyle Relay with the team of Audrey West, Madeline Hart, Nina Nugent and Parker Lynch.
“Paige, Kseniia, Molly, and Madeline all had great showings today, resulting in several season bests and 10 first place showings,” Walsh commented. “They all were able to drop time from yesterday’s events. So many others made some really good race adjustments which will set us up well for the next five weeks.”
Banton completed another sweep in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke in the dual as Luniushina took the 100 and 200 Backstroke with a victory in the 50 Freestyle.
Hart captured victories in the 100 and 200 Butterfly with Grace Kelsheimer coming out victorious in 1m Diving with a second-place finish on the 3m boards.
“We are looking forward to getting back into our normal schedule next week and preparing for Ohio in two weeks.”
RESULTS
200 Medley Relay
1st – Kseniia Luniushina, Paige Banton, Madeline Hart, Audrey West (1:43.78)
4th – Mia McBride, Maddy Akin, Lauren McNamara, Parker Lynch (1:48.87)
6th – Kate Bolgarskaya, Jenna Bopp, Katie Fisher, Nina Nugent (1:50.09)
1000 Freestyle
3rd – Charlotte Thompson (10:52.57)
4th – Eszter Laban (10:55.96)
5th – Federica Savoia (10:57.84)
200 Freestyle
1st – Molly Warner (1:52.08)
4th – Allison Dodd (1:56.42)
7th – Preslava Tosheva (2:00.92)
100 Backstroke
1st – Kseniia Luniushina (55.21)
3rd – Mia McBride (57.69)
5th – Lauren Ramsey (58.86)
6th – Kate Bolgarskaya (59.93)
100 Breaststroke
1st – Paige Banton (1:04.80)
2nd – Audrey West (1:05.65)
4th – Maddy Akin (1:06.73)
5th – Jenna Bopp (1:06.83)
200 Butterfly
1st – Madeline Hart (2:04.24)
2nd – Lauren McNamara (2:04.76)
50 Freestyle
1st – Kseniia Luniushina (24.31)
6th – Parker Lynch (24.72)
7th – Nina Nugent (25.00)
8th – Katie Fisher (25.40)
3m Diving
2nd – Grace Kelsheimer (272.55)
5th – Ally Humbert (219.45)
6th – MJ Leviaguirre (202.50)
100 Freestyle
2nd – Audrey West (52.74)
5th – Nina Nugent (53.70)
6th – Allison Dodd (54.39)
7th – Parker Lynch (55.53)
200 Backstroke
1st – Kseniia Luniushina (2:01.41)
2nd – Molly Warner (2:05.31)
4th – Mia McBride (2:07.25)
6th – Kate Bolgarskaya (2:09.37)
200 Breaststroke
1st – Paige Banton (2:19.26)
3rd – Jenna Bopp (2:23.56)
5th – Maddy Akin (2:27.64)
8th – Tatum Robinson (2:36.78)
500 Freestyle
2nd – Eszter Laban (5:15.61)
5th – Preslava Tosheva (5:17.91)
6th – Federica Savoia (5:21.36)
100 Butterfly
1st – Madeline Hart (56.72)
3rd – Lauren McNamara (57.03)
6th – Katie Fisher (59.40)
1m Diving
1st – Grace Kelsheimer (275.93)
5th – Ally Humbert (240.08)
8th – MJ Leviaguirre (181.28)
200 Individual Medley
T1st – Molly Warner (2:07.53)
3rd – Paige Banton (2:09.49)
6th – Allison Dodd (2:13.69)
7th – Maddy Akin (2:15.94)
200 Freestyle Relay
T1st – Audrey West, Madeline Hart, Nina Nugent, Parker Lynch (1:36.15)
4th – Mia McBride, Lauren Ramsey, Preslava Tosheva, Molly Warner (1:40.06)
UP NEXT
Marshall returns to the pool on January 24th when it plays host to the Ohio Bobcats at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium at 7 p.m.
To donate to the Championship Fund for Marshall swimming & diving, please click HERE. All proceeds go directly to the Marshall swimming & diving.
Wearing light green swim caps in support of The Green Dot Strategy to spread awareness on sexual violence, the Falcons won six events, including a rare tie for first in the final two events of the meet.
Ava Vial tied with Marshall’s Molly Warner in the 200 IM (2:07.53), while BGSU’s 200 freestyle relay of Samia Becdach, Riley McNichols, Grace Bodrock and Emily McNicol knotted with the Thundering Herd’s squad (1:36.15).
Bowling Green won both distance events, as Abby Toepfer (5:12.01) and Lourdes Manderfield (10:37.69) led the way in the 500 and 1,000 freestyle, respectfully.
Manderfield (5:16.22) and Toepfer (10:44.40) also placed second in the same two events, respectfully, while Ashley Fryer (5:17.73) came in third in the 500 freestyle.
Elise Snyder (273.83 in the 3-meter dive) and Becdach (51.81 in the 100 freestyle) rounded out the other Falcon winners.
Elayna Krupp finished second in both the 50 freestyle (24.34) and 100 freestyle (52.81), while Becdach (1:54.50) and Sierra Newton (1:56.35) placed second and third in the 200 freestyle, respectfully. Additionally, Newton came in third (53.56) in the 100 freestyle.
McNicol placed second and third in the 100 backstroke (56.88) and 200 backstroke (2:05.46), respectfully, and helped the 200 medley team of her, Vial, Bodrock and McNichols finish second (1:45.30).
Bodrock came in second in the 100 butterfly (56.96) and third in the 200 butterfly (2:05.51), while Vial finished runner-up in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.43).
In diving, Natalia Mayorga placed second in the 1-meter dive (274.80) and third in the 3-meter (252.83).
Over 20 alumni from the women’s and old men’s swim & dive programs were in attendance.
Up Next
The Falcons will return to MAC dual meet action as they head west to Ball State, the alma mater of BGSU head coach Tanner Barton, on Saturday, January 18.