Dolfin Swim of the Week: NC State’s 1-4 Sweep In ACC 400 IM

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Behind NC State’s stellar ACC Championship run on the women’s side was one shockingly dominant race.

The Wolfpack women went 1-2-3-4 in the 400 IM. Sophomore Kathleen Moore, the conference champ, was 4:05.24 – that’s good enough for 11th at NCAAs last year. Runner-up Makayla Sargent (4:06.19) and third-place Emma Muzzy (4:06.89) were both under what it took to score at NCAAs last year, and fourth-place Julia Poole was 4:07.65, well under the 4:09.5 currently projected as the NCAA invite time.

The event has come on strong for the Wolfpack in a hurry. Last year, the team had three A finalists at ACCs – the now-graduated Hannah Moore led with a second place finish while Moore and Poole were 4th and 6th as freshmen. But the two years prior to that, Hannah Moore was the team’s only A finalist.

All four women came from very different places a year ago. Here’s a look at where all four were at this time last year:

Swimmer 2019 ACC Finish 2018 At This Time Kathleen Moore 1st – 4:05.24 4th at ACCs – 4:09.18 Makayla Sargent 2nd – 4:06.19 Gap Year – lifetime-best was 4:10.78 from 2017 Emma Muzzy 3rd – 4:06.89 High School Senior – lifetime-best was 4:06.72 Julia Poole 4th – 4:07.65 6th at ACCs – 4:10.08

All four return and will look to recreate their 1-2-3-4 sweep in 2019.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.