Do You Love Swimming? See 152 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Director of High Performance (Salary commensurate with experience)

The Director of High Performance will lead our top-level senior practice group (Gold 3) and will be tasked with

developing national-level athletes. In addition, this position will oversee the training for high performance groups

throughout the age group program and will collaborate with both the Head Coach and our Strength and Conditioning

Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

Under general supervision the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach provides leadership and direction for the men’s and women’s swim programs. Key responsibilities will include the recruitment and development of student-athletes, while contributing to the overall educational mission of the University.

San Benito Aquatics Seeks Assistant Coach

Provide a quality and safe swim team program following SBA’s values and mission to provide our community with the opportunity to compete in the sport of swimming and learn life skills through participation in the sport.

Huntsville Swim Association/ Head Age Group Coach

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA), with over 50 years of excellence in swimming in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the full-time position of Head Age Group Coach. The position is salaried and offers fully funded Health, vision, and dental insurance, and a retirement fund with a 3% match from the club, a moving stipend, and the opportunity to participate in funded professional development.

TOLL-PV (Washington, DC area) Full & Part Time Coaches

Tollefson Swimming (TOLL-PV) is a rapidly growing club in Montgomery County, MD just outside of Washington, DC. We are approximately 250 swimmers and we are currently a top 10 PVS team and top 250 in USA Swimming VCC. We are looking to hire new coaches for the 25-26 season including full and part time coaches.

Head Coach – North Texas Nadadores, Southlake, TX

The NTN Head Coach will lead and coordinate all coaching and programmatic elements of the Age Group, Senior, and Pre-Competitive divisions. This leadership role is central to the development pipeline and culture of the club, requiring a coach who is technically skilled, highly communicative, and enthusiastic about mentoring swimmers and staff alike. The Head Coach will work closely with the Board of Directors and coaching team to achieve shared goals.

Diving Coach (Saturday Evenings)

Asphalt Green is hiring an experienced Diving Coach for Saturday evenings with an hourly rate of $50.00! Qualified candidates must have prior competitive diving experience at the club, high school, or college level, and be available to work Saturday evenings. See www.asphaltgreen.org for more information.

arena Regional Sales Representative – Southeast

arena is a global leader in competitive swimwear and aquatic apparel. Known for our innovation, quality, and performance-driven designs, we empower athletes to excel in the water. We are seeking a dynamic and results-oriented Regional Sales Representative to manage and grow our presence in the Southeast.

BPR Swim Team is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach

The BPR Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the position of an Assistant Swim Coach. Applicants for this position should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

Graduate Assistant Coach for Swimming

Southern Methodist University, a NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic Coast Conference in Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications for the position of Graduate Assistant Swim Coach. You will report to the Head Swim & Dive Coach and assist in all phases of the Swimming and Diving season.

Swim Coach

This is a full-time on-site role for a Swim Coach located in Dubai. The Swim Coach will be responsible for providing swim instruction, conducting swim lessons, and ensuring the safety of all participants through lifeguarding and supervision. Day-to-day tasks will include planning and organizing swim sessions, developing personalized training programs, and monitoring the progress of swimmers.

Fitter And Faster Director of Swimming Performance

Fitter & Faster is seeking a strategic, highly organized, and relationship-driven professional to help shape and scale one of the most impactful roles in our company—with national reach and influence.

Head Coach, Swim/Dive and Aquatics Director

The College of Idaho is seeking applications and recommendations for the position of Head Coach, Swim/Dive and Aquatics Director. This position will instruct the men’s and women’s swimming and diving team and will be responsible for the administrative functions required for the team’s success. Additionally, this position will be responsible for the overall maintenance and operations of the aquatics facility throughout the year.

Lead Group Swim Coach

The Piedmont Swim Team is looking for an energetic team player who loves to coach youth athletes and is motivated to help advance our swimmers and program to the next level. This position reports to the Head Coach of Piedmont Swim Team who is responsible for the daily operations of the Club.

Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving

St. Lawrence University is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving to begin Fall 2025. This 9-month position (August to May) is targeted toward graduate students seeking a master’s degree. Remuneration includes a very competitive coaching stipend, student health insurance, and eligibility for tuition remission (6 graduate classes per year in the University’s graduate program). St Lawrence offers a Master of Arts in Leadership.

Graduate Assistant – Carthage College Swim and Dive

The Graduate Assistant for Swimming and Diving will provide support to the Head Coach in all aspects of the program. This is an excellent opportunity for an individual looking to gain experience in collegiate coaching while pursuing a graduate degree. The Graduate Assistant will assist with on-deck coaching, recruiting, administrative tasks, and the overall development of student-athletes.

Summer Camp Coaches COLORADO SWIM CAMP University of Colorado, Boulder, CO

The coaching staff will be assigned a pool session/stroke they will lead. Coaches must have the ability to work independently within the Head Coach’s and Director’s design. Coaches provide the safety and well-being of the campers while moving between locations, on location and overnight in the dorms. Coaches reside in the assigned camp dorm for each session.

Millsaps College – Head Coach Men’s & Women’s Swim

The Head Swim Coach provides leadership and direction for the college’s men’s and women’s swim teams, including but not limited to program budgeting, student recruitment, training and development of staff and players. The Head Swim Coach is responsible for the development of student-athletes and supports the mission of Division III athletics, and the mission of the college. This position reports to the Director of Athletics.

Assistant Swim Coach & Pool Manager

The Swim Assistant Coach and Pool Manager assists in the coaching duties of the NCAA D-III Swimming and Diving program in accordance and compliance with NCAA, North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) and The College of Wooster policies and regulations.

Lead Age Group Coach

Alpha Aquatics is looking for a motivated and experienced Part-Time Swim Coach to join our team in El Segundo, California. As a Swim Coach and Lesson Instructor, you will work closely with young swimmers who are just beginning to discover their love for the sport, helping them develop their swimming technique and achieve their competitive goals.

Augustana College: Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Diving Coach

The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is responsible for the overall management of the program including coaching, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and budget management, equipment ordering, viable fundraising, public relations and other duties as assigned.

Swim School Administrator

Asphalt Green’s AGUA Swim Academy and AGUA Swim Team are jointly looking to hire an individual with BOTH administrative and swim coach experience. This role is a unique opportunity to apply business skills and coaching. This position is based at our Battery Park City location (212 North End Avenue) and is fully on-site (no remote work possible).

Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

PennWest Clarion is an NCAA Division II member which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Clarion invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach.

Head coach, swimming and diving

As Head Coach, you will oversee all aspects of the swimming and diving program, including coaching, recruitment, team development, and program management. You’ll work closely with university leadership to promote academic and athletic excellence, mentor student-athletes, and help build a culture of integrity and success.

Assistant Director, Aquatics

Serving as the chief officer for the aquatics area, providing leadership in aquatics management and programming in the Student Recreation Center.

Lifeguard PWG

All candidates for employment will be subject to pre-employment background screening for this position, which may include motor vehicle, DOT certification, drug testing and credit checks based on the position description and job requirements. All offers are contingent upon the successful completion of the background check.

Full Time & Part Time Coaches – All Star Aquatics (Washington, DC Area)

All Star Aquatics (ASA) is a Potomac Valley bronze medal swim club located in Bethesda, MD. ASA has steadily risen in the national rankings of the Virtual Club Championship and is currently ranked #40 in the country.

Associate Head Coach

Founded in 1967 our facility has grown from 1 pool to 7 total pools in our venue. In addition to multiple 8 lane 25 yard pools in 2016 we built an indoor 50m facility exclusively used by the swim team. We currently have 380 athletes eager to get betting in Midland, Texas. Midland has a strong community in full support of the competitive success of our team.

Assistant Swim Coach – St. Thomas University (Miami, FL)

The primary function of the Assistant Coach is to assist the Head Coach in all program operations, including recruiting, retaining and coaching members of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Teams. The Assistant Coach is responsible for day-to-day coaching responsibilities and is expected to meet recruiting and retention goals. This position will also assist the Head Coach on the coordination of travel, meet management, equipment management, and fundraising.

Assistant Coach Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Assistant Coach for Women’s Swimming and Diving will assist the Head Coach in planning and directing the SMU Women’s Swimming program. This position will report directly to the Head Coach for Women’s Swimming.

Full -Time Lead Coach and National Group Assistant

The Burlingame Aquatic Club (http://www.burlingameaquatics.com), located in Burlingame, is a non-profit, public benefit organization that provides high quality aquatic programs for people of all ages. We operate out of the Burlingame Aquatic Center on the campus of Burlingame High School, and we work in conjunction with the City of Burlingame and its Parks & Recreation Department.

Head Coach – Swimming

The Head Coach for men’s and women’s swimming provides direction and administrative oversight for the program related to successful athletic performance, recruitment and retention of quality student athletes, providing the necessary leadership for a positive competitive environment for student athletes.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive Coach

Assist the Head Men’s/Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach in all aspects of coaching and teaching for an NCAA Division III sport program. Teach and coach student athletes, recruit highly selective prospective students, develop and implement season training and workout plan, lead physical training (including dryland), organize and run swimming practices, and assist in all facets of aquatics management.

Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics

The Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics reports directly to the Executive Director of Competitive Aquatics. This position is responsible for the supervision, direction and coaching of all swim team programming at all branches with guidance from the executive director of competitive aquatics.

Head Coach – Women’s Swimming & Diving

Connecticut College, a member of the NCAA Division III and New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is conducting a national search for an experienced coach to lead its intercollegiate Women’s Swimming & Diving program. Located on a beautiful campus along the Thames River in New London, CT, Connecticut College offers an inspiring environment for both student-athletes and staff.

Assistant Site Lead Coach – Steel City Aquatics

Under the direction of the Site Lead Coach, the Assistant Site Lead Coach is responsible for leading and assisting groups at one of Steel City Aquatics’ sites. This role plays a crucial part in supporting the development and success of swimmers, ensuring they reach their full potential.

Site Lead Coach – Full-Time – Steel City Aquatics

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Site Lead Coach is responsible for leading and coaching the competitive swimming program at one of Steel City Aquatics sites. They are responsible for creating and executing a strategy for the continued success of all swimmers and developing the skills and talent of the coaches.

Assistant Coach – Part-Time – Steel City Aquatics

Under the direction of the Site Lead Coach, the Part-Time Assistant Coach is responsible for playing a key role in supporting the development and success of swimmers within the age group program. You will collaborate closely with the Site Lead Coach to plan and execute training sessions, monitor athlete progress, and create a positive and motivating atmosphere for swimmers.

Competitive Swim Team Head Coach

Villa Sport offers exciting and fulfilling career opportunities for those who thrive in a fast-paced, energizing environment. Our portfolio includes clubs across multiple states, including California, Texas, Colorado, Idaho, and Oregon. Our resort-style clubs are more than just gyms; they are communities where fitness, family, and fun come together. We are on a mission to create energizing environments where you can thrive and grow with us.

Chinook Aquatic Club – Head Coach

Overview: Chinook Aquatic Club has been an established and strong running club in the Pacific Northwest Swimming organization since its inception of 1965. Chinook Aquatic Club attracts swimmers of all ages across the Greater Seattle Area and operates in pools within the Bellevue and Renton locations of operation.

Assistant College Swim Coach Oklahoma Christian University

Assist Head Coach and Olympian Josh Davis in set writing, season planning, recruiting and normal assistant coach duties at DII top 25 team Oklahoma Christian University in beautiful Edmond, OK. Benefits and salary starting at between $35-45k depending on experience. Contact and send resume to [email protected]

Head Coach and CEO – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (FAST)

FAST is a year-round competitive swimming program that helps swimmers grow at the local, state, and national levels through 250 plus Age-Group and over 200 Masters swimmers. We focus on physical, social, character and emotional development, teaching values like goal setting, discipline, and fitness that align with our Mission and Vision Statements. FAST is a non-profit organization affiliated with USA Swimming and Colorado Swimming.

Assistant Coach, Diving

To assist in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, evaluating for the swimming and diving team as directed.

Assistant Site Lead Coach – Steel City Aquatics

Steel City Aquatics is a premier swimming organization dedicated to fostering a passion for swimming and developing athletes at all levels. We pride ourselves on our strong community presence, commitment to excellence, and our core values of Grit, Service, Passion, Integrity, and Growth.

Assistant Coach, Swimming

To assist in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, evaluating for the swimming and diving team as directed.

Head Senior Coach

The Head Senior Coach at Aspire Aquatics of Colorado is responsible for leading all aspects of 13 & Over training groups focusing on athlete development, technical progression, and fostering a positive and competitive swim culture. This role involves high-level coaching, effective communication with athletes and parents, and targeted administrative tasks.

Head M & W Swimming Coach

The Head Swim Coach provides leadership and direction for the college’s men’s and women’s swim teams, including but not limited to program budgeting, student recruitment, training and development of staff and players. The Head Swim Coach is responsible for the development of student-athletes and supports the mission of Division III athletics, and the mission of the college. This position reports to the Director of Athletics.

Lead Developmental Coach

We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable swim coach to do the following Direct and lead our developmental middle school and youth training groups. . The swimmers in this group are looking to build the fundamentals in all four strokes and aiming to achieve B times and compete successfully at the LSC level. Be a consistent deck coach for our AM Masters group.

Lifeguard Coordinator

Our unique culture is at the heart of all we do and is guided by our values and behaviors. It’s what we expect of ourselves and each other every day. We call them the “Actions We Live By.”

Head Age Group Coach & Director for 14 & Under Swimmers

Columbia Swim Club (CSC) is seeking an experienced full-time Head Age Group Coach & Director of our Hickman location for a growing competitive swim team in Columbia, Missouri. We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Head Age Group Coach/Director for our 14 and under age group swimmers beginning August 1, 2025.

Graduate Assistant Coach – Swimming

University of the Cumberlands is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of graduate assistant, Men’s and Women’s Swimming.

Head Coach/General Manager Redding Swim Team

For nearly 75 years, the Redding Swim Team has been a cornerstone of competitive swimming, producing champions in the pool and leaders in life. As a legacy swim club, we take pride in our rich history, strong community, and commitment to excellence. Now, we’re looking for a motivational leader to join our non-profit organization, build on our success and take us into the future!

UNC Asheville, Asst. Swim Coach

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western North Carolina, UNC Asheville is the designated public liberal arts campus in the University of North Carolina system. UNC Asheville is nationally known for the quality of our student-centered teaching, mentoring of undergraduates in research, interdisciplinary learning, and striving to be an inclusive campus community.

Head Age Group Coach

Train and coach Development and Performance level athletes ages 11-15. Teach advanced level swim team skills to further enhance each athlete’s growth in the sport. Plan and organize daily practices under the direction of the head coach. Create a seasonal plan that fits the scope of the athletes being coached.

Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving

The part-time assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming and diving is responsible for assisting the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving program at DePauw University.

Head Coach – Swimming

Midland University, a private, faith-based, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Head Swimming Coach. The candidate will direct all aspects of the swimming program, including coaching, recruiting, coordinating practice or performance schedules, on-deck coaching, dry-land conditioning, and other duties for effectively developing the team.

Masters Swim Coach in NYC (Mornings, Evenings, or Weekends)

Team New York Aquatics (TNYA) is looking for energetic, experienced coaches to lead adult swim practices at locations in Columbus Circle, Tribeca, Crown Heights, and the South Bronx.

Swim Team Coach

The primary purpose of employees in this class is to be responsible for swimmers ages 5 through 18. The coach would be available to coach on week day evenings and weekend swim meets. Responsibilities include coaching swim team practices, building strong and confident swimmers through our Mini Sharks program, creating swim workouts for practice groups, monitoring swim safety and behavior and coaching meets as directed by the Assistant Director.

Associate Head Swim Coach

Mercersburg Academy, a premier, coeducational, independent boarding and day school for 447 students located in historic and scenic Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and located only 90 minutes from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, MD seeks a seasoned Associate Head Coach for our Boys and Girls Swimming Program.

