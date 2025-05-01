2025 PSS- Ft. Lauderdale: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – Shackell Siblings All Drop One Event

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Recaps
- Prelims:
- Finals: Day 1
Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet
With so many entries, the number of scratches was bound to be high, but the men’s 400 free will have a big rearranging as the top two seeds, Aaron Shackell and David Johnston, have both opted not to contest the event. Johnston, who swims collegiately for Texas, also scratched the 1500 last night, so one wonders if he is in Fort Lauderdale.
Aaron Shackell is still scheduled to swim this morning. The US’s only Olympic Finalist in the 400 free, Shackell has opted to contest the crowded 200 fly field, where despite no Leon Marchand, the field is stacked with international and domestic talent led by Ilya Kharun and Carson Foster.
As mentioned in the title, all of the Shackell siblings have dropped an event on the day. Alex Shackell has opted to take the opposite track as her brother, remaining in the event she made the Olympic Final in, the 200 fly, where she is seeded 2nd. Shackell, instead, pulled out of the 100 free, where she was the 10th seed. Kayla Sanchez, an Olympian for both Canada and the Philippines, has also pulled out of the 100 free, where she was the 6th seed.
Andrew Shackell has pulled out of the 100 free, where he was the 88th seed, and will look to improve his 25th seed in the 200 fly, where he will swim in the heat right before his brother. Grant House and Jack Dahlgren join Shackell in withdrawing from the 100 free, with the pair representing the only two top 16 seeds to pull out of the event.
The only other top 16 seeds to withdraw from an event this morning were University of Florida Gator teammates Anita Bottazzo and Zoe Dixon, with the pair withdrawing from the 100 breaststroke and 200 fly, where they were the 7th and 11th seeds, respectively. Bottazzo, an Italian national, was entered with a seed time of 1:07.17 but currently ranks 2nd in the world thanks to her 1:05.82 at the Italian Nationals in mid-April.
All Day 2 Prelims Scratches
- W 100 Free
- #6 Kayla Sanchez (UBC) – 53.67
- #10 Alex Shackell (Carmel) – 54.08
- #39 Lainy Kruger (Univ of Florida) – 56.50
- #67 Brooke Coorigan (Academy Bullets) – 57.61
- #80 Lilly Jayne Allison (Longhorn Aquatic) – 57.87
- #85 Jojo Ramey (Univ of Florida) – 58.03
- #87 Ava Fuller (Gator Swim Club) – 58.08
- M 100 Free
- #8 Grant House (Sun Devil Swimming) – 48.50
- #14 Jack Dahlgren (Aquajests Swim Team) – 49.00
- #30 Bjoern Kammann (Univ Tennessee) – 50.08
- #31 Grant Bochenski (U. of Missouri) – 50.12
- #36 Teo Del Riego Torres (Spain) – 50.40
- #60 Max zum Tobel (Saint Andrew’s) – 51.30
- #76 Andrew Malaj (Sarasota Tsunami) – 51.90
- #82 John Kroll (SwimMAC Carolina) – 52.05
- #85 Charlie Kulp (Metro Area Lifetime) – 52.11
- #88 Andrew Shackell (Carmel Swim Club) – 52.17
- #99 Yaron Li (Nation’s Capital) – 52.39
- #101 Andreas Da Silva (Wahoos of Wellington) – 52.43
- #111 Toni Slavica (Penn State University) – 43.61 Y
- #115 Jack Harvey (Bermuda) – 44.18 Y
- W 100 Breast
- #7 Anita Bottazzo (Univ of Florida) – 1:07.17
- #21 Marizel Van Jaarsveld (Unattached) – 1:10.03
- #28 Brooke Corrigan (Academy Bullets) – 1:10.86
- #33 Molly Mayne (Univ of Florida) – 1:11.86
- #38 Izzy Beu (Academy Bullets) – 1:12.40
- #44 Audrey Cohen (Penn State University) – 1:12.72
- #50 Audrey Derivaux (Jersey Wahoos) – 1:13.13
- #54 Amelia Barrault (UBC Thunderbirds) – 1:13.49
- M 100 Breast
- #38 Javier Colmenares (South Florida Aquatics) – 1:04.55
- #58 Lucien Vergnes (Sun Devil Swimming) – 52.29 Y
- #62 Alexandru Ivanof (Plantation Swim) – 55.01 Y
- W 50 Back
- #32 Ines Arnall (Westchester Aqua) – 1:03.02
- #33 Shaelyn Shields (Mecklenburg Swim) – 1:03.20
- #46 Avery Luedke (Academy Bullets) – 1:04.02
- #47 Alba Arnall (Westchester Aqua) – 1:04.09
- #95 Clare Herfel (Northen KY Clip) – 1:09.46 L B
- #101 Emma Belk (Springfield Aqua) – 1:10.48 L B
- M 50 Back
- #20 Lucien Vergnes (Sun Devil Swimming) – 56.43
- #27 Xavier Sohovich (Bolles School Sharks) – 57.03
- #48 Andreas Da Silva (Wahoos of Wellington) – 58.62
- #69 Josh Kroll (SwimMAC Carolina) – 1:00.92 L B
- W 200 Fly
- #11 Zoe Dixon (Univ of Florida) – 2:10.75
- #31 Brinkleigh Hansen (Saint Petersburg) – 2:16.10
- #45 Isabel Ivey (Gator Swim Club) – 1:55.25
- M 200 Fly
- #19 Grant House (Sun Devil Swimming) – 2:00.49
- #21 Diego Balbi (Saint Andrew’s) -2:00.92
- #38 Patrick Hussey (North Carolina) – 2:04.55
- W 400 Free
- #31 Ellie Clarke (Carmel Swim Club) – 4:18.96
- #42 Emerson Callis (Quest Swimming) – 4:21.62
- #50 Ava Fuller (Gator Swim Club) – 4:22.76
- #61 Jojo Ramey (Univ of Florida) – 4:24.37
- #62 Sianna Savarda (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 4:24.41
- #70 Madeline Crawford (Metro Area Lifetime) – 4:25.47
- M 400 Free
- #1 Aaron Shackell (Carmel Swim Club) – 3:45.45
- #2 David Johnston (Longhorn Aquatic) – 3:45.75
- #19 Patrick Hussey (North Carolina) – 3:56.06
- #62 Rowan Cox (Longhorn Aquatic) – 4:04.91
not turning out to be the scratch-fest people were worried about. gonna be a faaast meet
Shackells are always in lock step
No Marchand or Dressel scratch ? We’re eating good
Actually they’re going to be formally competing in the “scratched” event by actually competing in others.
Disappointing to see SwimSwam persist with this very outdated mindset that you need to take part in something in order to get the benefits of it.