Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 PSS- Ft. Lauderdale: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – Shackell Siblings All Drop One Event

Comments: 4

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

With so many entries, the number of scratches was bound to be high, but the men’s 400 free will have a big rearranging as the top two seeds, Aaron Shackell and David Johnston, have both opted not to contest the event. Johnston, who swims collegiately for Texas, also scratched the 1500 last night, so one wonders if he is in Fort Lauderdale.

Aaron Shackell is still scheduled to swim this morning. The US’s only Olympic Finalist in the 400 free, Shackell has opted to contest the crowded 200 fly field, where despite no Leon Marchand, the field is stacked with international and domestic talent led by Ilya Kharun and Carson Foster.

As mentioned in the title, all of the Shackell siblings have dropped an event on the day. Alex Shackell has opted to take the opposite track as her brother, remaining in the event she made the  Olympic Final in, the 200 fly, where she is seeded 2nd. Shackell, instead, pulled out of the 100 free, where she was the 10th seed. Kayla Sanchez, an Olympian for both Canada and the Philippines, has also pulled out of the 100 free, where she was the 6th seed.

Andrew Shackell has pulled out of the 100 free, where he was the 88th seed, and will look to improve his 25th seed in the 200 fly, where he will swim in the heat right before his brother. Grant House and Jack Dahlgren join Shackell in withdrawing from the 100 free, with the pair representing the only two top 16 seeds to pull out of the event.

The only other top 16 seeds to withdraw from an event this morning were University of Florida Gator teammates Anita Bottazzo and Zoe Dixon, with the pair withdrawing from the 100 breaststroke and 200 fly, where they were the 7th and 11th seeds, respectively. Bottazzo, an Italian national, was entered with a seed time of 1:07.17 but currently ranks 2nd in the world thanks to her 1:05.82 at the Italian Nationals in mid-April.

All Day 2 Prelims Scratches

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
owen
24 minutes ago

not turning out to be the scratch-fest people were worried about. gonna be a faaast meet

1
0
Reply
Thomas The Tank Engine
32 minutes ago

Shackells are always in lock step

3
-1
Reply
CasualSwimmer
1 hour ago

No Marchand or Dressel scratch ? We’re eating good

27
0
Reply
Togger
1 hour ago

Actually they’re going to be formally competing in the “scratched” event by actually competing in others.

Disappointing to see SwimSwam persist with this very outdated mindset that you need to take part in something in order to get the benefits of it.

1
-24
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!