2025 PSS- Ft. Lauderdale: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – Shackell Siblings All Drop One Event

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

With so many entries, the number of scratches was bound to be high, but the men’s 400 free will have a big rearranging as the top two seeds, Aaron Shackell and David Johnston, have both opted not to contest the event. Johnston, who swims collegiately for Texas, also scratched the 1500 last night, so one wonders if he is in Fort Lauderdale.

Aaron Shackell is still scheduled to swim this morning. The US’s only Olympic Finalist in the 400 free, Shackell has opted to contest the crowded 200 fly field, where despite no Leon Marchand, the field is stacked with international and domestic talent led by Ilya Kharun and Carson Foster.

As mentioned in the title, all of the Shackell siblings have dropped an event on the day. Alex Shackell has opted to take the opposite track as her brother, remaining in the event she made the Olympic Final in, the 200 fly, where she is seeded 2nd. Shackell, instead, pulled out of the 100 free, where she was the 10th seed. Kayla Sanchez, an Olympian for both Canada and the Philippines, has also pulled out of the 100 free, where she was the 6th seed.

Andrew Shackell has pulled out of the 100 free, where he was the 88th seed, and will look to improve his 25th seed in the 200 fly, where he will swim in the heat right before his brother. Grant House and Jack Dahlgren join Shackell in withdrawing from the 100 free, with the pair representing the only two top 16 seeds to pull out of the event.

The only other top 16 seeds to withdraw from an event this morning were University of Florida Gator teammates Anita Bottazzo and Zoe Dixon, with the pair withdrawing from the 100 breaststroke and 200 fly, where they were the 7th and 11th seeds, respectively. Bottazzo, an Italian national, was entered with a seed time of 1:07.17 but currently ranks 2nd in the world thanks to her 1:05.82 at the Italian Nationals in mid-April.

