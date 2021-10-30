Distance Freestyler Ashleigh Baros Commits to Missouri-St. Louis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashleigh Baros, a senior and co-captain of the swim team at Xavier College Preparatory School in Phoenix, has verbally committed to the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Missouri-St. Louis. I am beyond happy to be continuing both my academic and athletic career at UMSL. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for their endless support in and out of the pool! Go Tritons!”

Baros placed 17th in the 500 freestyle and 20th in the 100 breaststroke at the 2020 AIA Division I Swim and Dive State Championships. Most recently, at the Craig Cummins Invitational, she placed fifth in the 200 freestyle.

She also swims club for Phoenix Swim Club. At the 2021 Phoenix Summer Invitational, she placed fifth in the 1500-meter freestyle, sixth in the 400-meter IM, ninth in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke, and eleventh in the 200-meter IM.

Her best short course times are:

200 freestyle: 1:59.90

500 freestyle: 5:19.31

1000 freestyle: 10:39.20

100 breaststroke: 1:10.71

The University of Missouri-St. Louis is a Division II school and member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. At the 2021 GLVC women’s championship, USML placed seventh out of nine teams.

At that meet, Baros would have been the third-fastest Triton in the 500 freestyle, behind Rebecca Bechtel and Maria Serra Bonet. Baros will have the opportunity to train with both of them — Bechtel will be a senior next year and Bonet will be a junior.

There were no USML swimmers in the 1000 freestyle, so Baros could add depth to the Tritons’ distance team, especially since her time would’ve placed her in the top 16 at that meet.

