Ugolkova Completes 5 Event Swiss Record-Setting Run In Kazan

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

32-year-old Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland has been on a record-setting run across this 2021 FINA World Cup Series, culminating with yet another national standard tonight in the 200m IM.

While competing in the final session of Kazan, Ugolkova cranked out a time of 2:06.59 to take the women’s 200m IM, narrowly defeating Turkish racer Viktoria Gunes. Gunes touched in 2:06.72 for silver while Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos was also right there, earning bronze in 2:06.94.

For Ugolkova, her victory tonight made it a clean sweep of 200m IM victories, with her gold medals coming from times of 2:08.01 in Berlin, 2:06.99 in Budapest, 2:07.21 in Doha and now this 2:06.59 national record tonight in Kazan.

In fact, Ugolkova has set new Swiss national records across 5 different events over the course of this World Cup. Her haul includes the following new marks.

100m fly – 56.81 from Budapest

200m fly – 2:06.44 from Budapest

100m IM – 58.47 from Kazan

200m IM – 2:06.59 from Kazan

400m IM – 4:33.51 from Budapest

Ugolkova represented Switzerland at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, racing the 100m free and 200m IM events. Her highest finish came in the 200m IM where she just missed out on the final, finishing 9th after the semi’s.