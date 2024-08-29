Design Group Unveils Stunning $6 Billion (AUD) Proposal For 2032 Olympics In Brisbane

An ambitious proposal has been launched to completely revamp Brisbane’s Northshore prior to the 2032 Olympic Games.

The transformative plan entitled Northshore Vision aims to reshape the city by placing a new development on industrial land by the Brisbane River. Although a part of the project is geared toward the Olympics in eight years, the vision goes far beyond 2032.

All told, the privately financed project will cost $6 billion AUD, which converts to just over $4 billion USD.

The plan includes the main stadium for athletics and the aquatic center for the 2032 Olympics, along with 2,5000 apartments in a complex that can be used for the Olympic Village.

“Northshore Vision 2050 proposes a dramatic, world-class 60,000-seat stadium with an adjacent aquatic centre, wave pool, and retail and hospitality zone,” the Brisbane Development press release says.

“Pedestrian promenades extending east and west maximize access to the river, opening up the precinct as a new tourism destination that provides a unique riverfront experience and is accessible by ferry.”

“Newly created public open spaces, elevated gardens, recreational canals and cultural venues acknowledge the rich First Nations history of the site and reinstate the pre-colonial profiles of the river edge.”

The vision comes from the Brisbane Design Alliance, which includes a team of architects, engineers and planners featuring both local and global specialists.

Andrew Colling, the Director of the architecture firm HKS in Australia, said Northshore Vision 2050 utilizes under-utilized industrial land to help the area around the Brisbane River to reach its potential—not only in time for the 2032 Olympics, but to have a lasting impact into the future.

“Our Northshore project responds to the projected population growth over the next 25 years by delivering a mixed-use precinct unlike any other in Queensland, located on the banks of our iconic river and supported by a private funding model that minimizes cost to the State,” Colling said.

“We love the Gabba and its history, but its potential will always be constrained by its narrow site,” said Colling. “A new, world-class stadium at Northshore can be purpose-built for cricket and Aussie Rules while creating a unique Brisbane 2032 Olympics experience and venue to be proud of. Having direct connection to the river and views from inside the stadium back to the CBD will showcase our city’s natural beauty, river setting and sub-tropical climate to the world.”

The initial stage of the project would see the things needed to be implemented for the Olympics put in place, and subsequent phases would follow over a 15-year period that would integrate 12,000 apartments and townhouses, enterprise, innovation and cultural zones, and a high performance sports science and medicine zone.

“Stage one would create a sports and entertainment precinct that would accommodate the 2032 Olympics. It includes the stadium, warm-up facilities, and a 2,500-apartment athletes’ village, as well as hotel, restaurant and leisure facilities,” Buchan Principal Phil Schoutrop said. “This combination of uses will make it possible to activate the area every day of the year, with the stadium complementing a much broader community offer.”

Schoutrop also noted the legacy left behind from the 2012 Olympics in Lodnon, which drove an urban regeneration in Stratford, England.

“London used the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games to turn industrial land in the city’s east into a precinct that is now a thriving place to live and work, with enviable sports and wellness facilities. We can do the same in Brisbane. Our design-led scheme optimises land use and investment to make the most of this exciting period of growth and opportunity.”

The cost of the project has been met with “resistance” from the state government, according to TheStadiumBusiness.com, as the government was planning on upgrading the Queensland Sport and Athletic Centre (QSAC) Stadium to serve as the main venue of the Games.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles has said it is “highly unlikely” that the $6 billion Brisbane Design Alliance project can be privately funded, while Labor minister Di Farmer also said there have been already been offers for the QSAC Stadium upgrade.