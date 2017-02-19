Denver Men and Women Take Summit League Championship

Day Four Results | Final Results | 2017 Swimming & Diving Championships Page

The Basics

Team Champions: M – Denver | W – Denver

Location: IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS – After the final evening of the 2017 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships, it was the University of Denver who raised both the men’s and women’s team trophies for the fourth consecutive year. The Pioneers set two individual Summit League records Saturday and one relay record, bringing their four-day meet total to 16 championship records.

IUPUI finished in second on the men’s and women’s side. The Jags were followed by South Dakota State in third on the men’s side. For the women, South Dakota finished in third.

Kyle Robrock was named Swimming Championship MVP. Robrock, is a two-time event champion in the 50 free. He also won the 100 back earlier this week giving him five individual titles in his career. Robrock’s teammate Johanna Roas was named Women’s Swimming Championship MVP after picking up three individual titles at the meet, pushing her individual career total to seven.

IUPUI sophomore diver Krisztian Somhegyi claimed the three-meter diving title to go along with the one-meter he took home Thursday night. He set a new championship record with a score of 379.45, while earning the men’s Diving Championship MVP for the second straight year.

IUPUI’s sophomore Olivia Treski, All-league in the 1650 free, 500 free, was named Newcomer of the Championship. Denver’s Sid Farber, finished with one titles of his own, earned the same honor for the men. Pioneer head coach Brian Schrader was voted both Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year for the fourth time in as many seasons.

IUPUI’s Eric Barnes was named Men’s and Women’s Diving Coach of the Year and senior Jaguar diver Melissa Berger earned the women’s Diving Championship MVP.

News & Notes

This was the first time the 100 IM that we have swam as an event at our Championship. Denver’s Bailey Andison set the women’s 100 IM record with a 54.41. Ben Severino of DU set the men’s 100 IM record at 50.28.

Denver’s 400 freestyle relay broke a championship record set in 2009 by Oakland. The Pioneers team of Sid Farber, Kyle Robrock, Patrick Guillory and Hugo Sykes swam a 2:55.40.

Denver’s Maddie Myers defended her Summit League title in the women’s 1,650 freestyle with a time of 16:28.76. It is her second title at this year’s championships and sixth of her career.

Four other Pioneers defended their event titles: Johanna Roas (100 freestyle), Morgan McCormick (200 backstroke), Amanda Sanders (200 breaststroke) and Heidi Bradley (200 butterfly).

Denver has taken the Summit League Championship in men’s and women’s four straight years.

Team Standings

Men

1. Denver – 1060.5

2. IUPUI – 754.5

3. South Dakota State – 508.5

4. South Dakota – 474.5

5. Western Illinois – 363

6. Eastern Illinois – 263

Women

1. Denver – 1,052

2. IUPUI – 584.5

3. South Dakota – 582.5

4. Omaha – 490

5. South Dakota State – 454

6. Western Illinois – 196

7. Eastern Illinois – 186

Champions

Individual

Men’s 100 IM – Ben Severino, Denver (50.28)*

Women’s 100 IM – Bailey Andison, Denver (54.41)*

Men’s 1,650 Free – Scott Bergstrom, Denver (15:16.99)

Women’s 1,650 Free – Maddie Myers, Denver (16:28.76)

Men’s 200 Back – Anton Loncar, Denver (1:41.41)

Women’s 200 Back – Morgan McCormick, Denver (1:54.43)

Men’s 100 Free – Sid Farber, Denver (43.26)

Women’s 100 Free – Johanna Roas, Denver (48.93)

Men’s 200 Breast – Tim Cottam, Denver (1:58.24)

Women’s 200 Breast – Amanda Sanders, Denver (2:09.14)

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Andrew Torres, Denver (1:46.02)

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Heidi Bradley, Denver (1:59.25)

Men’s Three-Meter Dive – Krisztian Somhegyi, IUPUI (379.45)*

Relay

Men’s 400 Free – Denver (2:55.40)*

Women’s 400 Free – Denver (3:18.36)

*Summit League Championship record

Awards

Men

Swimming Championship MVP

Kyle Robrock, Denver

Diving Championship MVP

Krisztian Somhegyi, IUPUI

Newcomer of the Championship

Sid Farber, Denver

Swimming Coach of the Year

Brian Schrader, Denver

Diving Coach of the Year

Eric Barnes, IUPUI

Women

Swimming Championship MVP

Johanna Roas, Denver

Diving Championship MVP

Melissa Berger, IUPUI

Newcomer of the Championship

Olivia Treski, IUPUI

Swimming Coach of the Year

Brian Schrader, Denver

Diving Coach of the Year

Eric Barnes, IUPUI

Up Next

League teams will send divers to the NCAA Diving Zones, which take place March 6-8, in Blacksburg, Va. (Zone A), Auburn, Ala. (Zone B), Columbia, Mo. (Zone D), Flagstaff, Ariz. (Zone E) and March 9-11 in Bloomington, Ind. (Zone C). Swimmers await NCAA selections to the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will take place in Indianapolis, Ind., from March 15-25.

News courtesy of the Summit League.