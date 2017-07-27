2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With only ten teams and one heat in the prelims of the women’s 4×200, it shapes up to be a tactical and possibly slow morning in the event. Teams who aren’t in the back fighting for a spot in the final may not give it everything they have, unless of course the particular swimmer(s) is fighting to earn a spot in the final themselves.

The Americans will use Hali Flickinger and Madisyn Cox on the morning relay, two swimmers who weren’t top-6 at U.S. Trials, in order to rest Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel who both have 100 free prelims and semi-finals today as well. They’ll join Melanie Margalis and Cierra Runge, with Comerford and Manuel potentially swimming the final with Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith.

Most of the other teams have left room to insert their top swimmers tonight, including Australia with Emma McKeon, Canada with Penny Oleksiak, Russia with Veronika Popova and Hungary with Katinka Hosszu.

Heat 1

0. Italy (Mizzau, Pirozzi, Mascolo, Quadarella)