2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
With only ten teams and one heat in the prelims of the women’s 4×200, it shapes up to be a tactical and possibly slow morning in the event. Teams who aren’t in the back fighting for a spot in the final may not give it everything they have, unless of course the particular swimmer(s) is fighting to earn a spot in the final themselves.
The Americans will use Hali Flickinger and Madisyn Cox on the morning relay, two swimmers who weren’t top-6 at U.S. Trials, in order to rest Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel who both have 100 free prelims and semi-finals today as well. They’ll join Melanie Margalis and Cierra Runge, with Comerford and Manuel potentially swimming the final with Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith.
Most of the other teams have left room to insert their top swimmers tonight, including Australia with Emma McKeon, Canada with Penny Oleksiak, Russia with Veronika Popova and Hungary with Katinka Hosszu.
Heat 1
0. Italy (Mizzau, Pirozzi, Mascolo, Quadarella)
- Netherlands (Neumann, Heemskerk, Vermeulen, Delino)
- Russia (Ustinova, Andreeva, Guzhenkova, Openysheva)
- Canada (Savard, Harvey, Smith, Sanchez)
- USA (Margalis, Runge, Flickinger, Cox)
- Australia (Wilson, Ngawati, Jack, Neale)
- China (Zhang, Liu, Wang, Shen)
- Hungary (Kesely, Verraszto, Jakabos, Gyurinovics)
- Japan (Igarashi, Ikee, Aoki, Takano)
- Denmark (Bro, Hansen, Howardsen, Lund)
6 Comments on "Day 5 Relay Lineups: Cox, Flickinger Added To Women’s 4×200 Prelims"
Melanie Margalis swam her personal best at leadoff leg 1:56.58. Very good time. I think she deserved to be in final tonight. Who will be the fourth: Comerford or Manuel?
Comerford – much better at 200.
prelim times this morning don’t really mean a whole lot, esp. given the total number of teams.
I expect the USA WOMEN to be much stronger and win today’s relay by at least 2 seconds!
GO TEAMUSA
Will win comfortably, CHN may be within 2-3 seconds but they lack a real “weapon”.Hard to see anyone else being much south of 7,49.
Not sure JAP has mega improvement on what we saw in heats.
AUS will bring in McKeon which could lift them by maybe 5sec but thats only to 7.49.
CAN bring in Oleksiak which may lift them around 4-5sec but that still leaves them around 7.50ish.
If anything HUN potentially has the most scope as their slowest swimmer was 2.00. Bring in Hosszu who’ll lift them at least 4sec. Add Kapas who should be at least 2 sec on whom they replace. Add the hometown crowd ….. and I think we may have our (slight surprise) bronze medallists
Will Aus bring in Titmus as well or is she around the same speed as the heat swimmers? Presumably they will swap out Neale who had the slowest swim?
Titmus PB is something like 1.57.9 and she only swam 1.58 in 200 heats here; essentially no appreciable enhancement on this morning’s performers. Think she will come in (most likely for Ngawati) and McKeon.
Am almost tempted to say to McKeon; if we’re already way out of it when you hit the water DON’T “bust yourself” on a forlorn hope. She’s still got other events that may pay higher dividends.