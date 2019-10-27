Day 2 Start Lists for Budapest Stop of International Swimming League (2019)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST
- Group B, Match 2
- Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
- 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – 1:00-3:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ESPN3 Live Stream Links:
- Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers
- Day 1 results
- Start Lists (pre-day 2)
Last week, the biggest changes of day 2 at the ISL didn’t come until mid-session, where the London Roar swapped Emma McKeon and Cam McEvoy into the skins races, where both had outsized success (including McKeon finishing 2nd).
This week, McEvoy is pre-entered in that skins race, but McKeon is not – London is sitting with the Campbell sisters in that race, just like they were before day 2 in Lewisville. If the meet is a runaway, they’ll probably leave that. If the Current or Iron are within reach, we’ll see if they go back to McKeon. With the Roar probably feeling confident about their chances at Vegas, this could just be an opportunity to see how Bronte Campbell handles the skins event so that they have as much information as is possible ahead of the last 2 meets of the season.
London’s lead after day 1 is 39 points, which is not insurmountable, but is still 20 points better than they were after day 1 last week before cruising to victory. The more exciting battle is the one between Iron and LA Current for 2nd, as they’re separated by just 9 points after the first day of racing, and with the defending skins winners, they’ve got a shot at top 2. That’s what they need to do to have a real chance at making the Las Vegas final.
- London Roar – 251.5
- LA Current – 212.5
- Iron – 203.5
- NY Breakers – 142.5
Among the interesting day 2 entry notes:
- The New York Breakers will use 100/200 free specialist Madi Wilson in the skins race, instead of Catie DeLoof, who they used last week (and who finished 8th). Perhaps trying to duplicate the Roar’s magic with another Australian, McKeon, last week. That will be Wilson’s 4th race of the day, however. That bucks the trend of teams resting their skins entries to try and capitalize on triple points. The defending Olympic champion in the 50 free Pernille Blume, meanwhile, has been dropped to just the 100 free and the skins race on Sunday. She was 5th in the skins event last week, but tied for 7th in the 50 free on Saturday in Budapest.
- After a breakthrough 2nd-place finish in the 400 IM, the Los Angeles Current have slotted Bailey Andison into the 200 IM as well. That’s the better of her IM races. She’ll still have to face Katinka Hosszu, though, who with a home crowd behind her was able to cruise for about 100 meters and still easily win the 400 IM. Andison will also swim the 200 fly. The Canadian’s primary stroke is breaststroke, and she doesn’t swim much butterfly, so that will be a novel race for a swimmer who is performing very well as a whole.
- The London Roar have Holly Barratt racing the 50 fly and 100 back on day 2. She’s also been chosen to swim the leadoff leg on the Roar’s 400 free relay. She won’t swim the mixed 400 free relay in spite of a 51.95 flat start on the winning women’s 400 free relay on Saturday – a demonstration of the Roar’s unparalleled sprint depth.
- For Iron, the 2 defending skins champions Vlad Morozov (100 free, skins) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (100 free, 400 medley relay, skins) will take the same lineups this week.
Anyone having trouble with the live stream?!
Is this on espn 3 live?
It seems to be on ESPN2 this time, not sure why.
It’s already 12:00 EST but the stream hasn’t started yet on ESPN3, says it’ll start at 8PM?
I was having trouble too, so I just visited the ISL website, and it seems that today’s session starts an hour later than Day 1; if you follow the link below and scroll to the bottom of the page, the webpage lists the session start times in different time zones.
https://isl.global/where-to-watch/
Thank you!