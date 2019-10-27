Day 2 Start Lists for Budapest Stop of International Swimming League (2019)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – 1:00-3:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Day 1 results

Start Lists (pre-day 2)

Last week, the biggest changes of day 2 at the ISL didn’t come until mid-session, where the London Roar swapped Emma McKeon and Cam McEvoy into the skins races, where both had outsized success (including McKeon finishing 2nd).

This week, McEvoy is pre-entered in that skins race, but McKeon is not – London is sitting with the Campbell sisters in that race, just like they were before day 2 in Lewisville. If the meet is a runaway, they’ll probably leave that. If the Current or Iron are within reach, we’ll see if they go back to McKeon. With the Roar probably feeling confident about their chances at Vegas, this could just be an opportunity to see how Bronte Campbell handles the skins event so that they have as much information as is possible ahead of the last 2 meets of the season.

London’s lead after day 1 is 39 points, which is not insurmountable, but is still 20 points better than they were after day 1 last week before cruising to victory. The more exciting battle is the one between Iron and LA Current for 2nd, as they’re separated by just 9 points after the first day of racing, and with the defending skins winners, they’ve got a shot at top 2. That’s what they need to do to have a real chance at making the Las Vegas final.

TEAM STANDINGS AT THE END OF DAY 1

London Roar – 251.5 LA Current – 212.5 Iron – 203.5 NY Breakers – 142.5

Among the interesting day 2 entry notes: