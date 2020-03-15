Daily Swim Coach Workout #95

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD Sr Champ

Friday PM [2/7/20]

C2/W3

1 day out JO’s

8 days Sr Classic

[20 days Sectionals!

36 days IMX

[100 days cif

[133 days OT!

20×75

[8 free dpc flow @ 1:05/ 6kds 1 [email protected]:15/4 scull w [email protected]/2 hvo fr [email protected]:05]

20×50 kick [sr c rest as o=kick MAX! e=d/s rebuild) 8=tip/6=+:10 Des 1-3,4-6/ 4=tip/2 from blocks allout [email protected]

20×25 0=meditative or hypoxic (Silent and Focused!!!) E= build to max finish! @:35

4×100 all @ VO2 race pace for specific race @2:00

10 bobs

form 100 k-sc-d-s

8×50 all at VO2 race pace @1:00 o=fr e=ch

10 bobs

form 100 k-sc-d-s

16×25 all @ max racing effort, in racing stroke, pick 1 event and master it!

10 bobs

100 k-sc-d-s

PFS

5×150 A) [email protected]:45/1:40/1:35/1:30/1:25 B) +5

Warm down with time 5×50