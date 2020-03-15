Daily Swim Coach Workout #95

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD Sr Champ
Friday PM [2/7/20]
C2/W3
1 day out JO’s
8 days Sr Classic
[20 days Sectionals!
36 days IMX
[100 days cif
[133 days OT!
20×75
[8 free dpc flow @ 1:05/ 6kds 1 [email protected]:15/4 scull w [email protected]/2 hvo fr [email protected]:05]
20×50 kick [sr c rest as o=kick MAX! e=d/s rebuild) 8=tip/6=+:10 Des 1-3,4-6/ 4=tip/2 from blocks allout [email protected]
20×25 0=meditative or hypoxic (Silent and Focused!!!) E= build to max finish! @:35
4×100 all @ VO2 race pace for specific race @2:00
10 bobs
form 100 k-sc-d-s
8×50 all at VO2 race pace @1:00 o=fr e=ch
10 bobs
form 100 k-sc-d-s
16×25 all @ max racing effort, in racing stroke, pick 1 event and master it!
10 bobs
100 k-sc-d-s
PFS
5×150 A) [email protected]:45/1:40/1:35/1:30/1:25 B) +5
Warm down with time 5×50
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
dpc=distance per cycle
VO2=front end 200 race pace, heart rate 170
sc=scull
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
