Daily Swim Coach Workout #86

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Swim:

1x

1 x 200 swim

1 x 200 kick

1 x 200 pull

Pre-set:

1x

8 x 50 fly strong on 0:50 with fins holding UWK and stroke numbers

Extra 0:30

6 x 100 back with paddles on 1:40 increasing UWK count by two each repeat (start with 1 kick)

Extra 0:30

4 x 150 breast on 2:30 odd laps have a double pull out off each wall – must hold the same stroke count each lap and that includes the laps with double pullouts

Extra 0:30

2 x 200 free on 3:20 with two UWK off each wall

#1 = n/s

#2 = descend by hundred

1 x 100 easy

Main set:

1x

4 x 50 choice or fly for IMers moderate on 0:50

3 x 100 free BA on 1:40

4 x 50 choice or back for IMers moderate on 0:50

3 x 100 free BA on 1:30

4 x 50 choice or breast for IMers moderate on 0:50

3 x 100 free BA on 1:20

1 x 100 easy on 5:00

1x

4 x 50 free moderate on 0:45

3 x 100 choice or IM BA on 1:45

4 x 50 free moderate on 0:45

3 x 100 choice or IM on 1:35

4 x 50 free moderate on 0:45

3 x 100 choice or IM on 1:25

1 x 300 easy on 5:00