Alia Atkinson Swims 1:08.99 100 BR at Plantation Sectionals Day 2

The 2020 SZSS Championships in Plantation continued on Friday with the finals of the men’s and women’s 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, 400 IM, and 800 free relay timed finals.
Olympian Alia Atkinson highlighted the meet on Friday with her 1:08.99 swim in the 100 breast during morning prelims. At finals, Atkinson won the event in a 1:09.36. So far in 2020, Atkinson has yet to break 1:08.
During both FINA Champion Series meets, Atkison swam 1:08.15 (Shenzhen) and 1:08.88 (Beijing). Her 2019 best, however, is a 1:07.06 from the Jinan World Cup, which is 10th on the Speedo World Rankings for the 2019-2020 season.
Before Atkinson’s finals win, 13-year-old Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics rocketed out of the last turn to surpass 15-year-old Brynn Wright of Bluefish Swim Club for the win. Pelaez touched the wall at 2:03.88, dropping almost 3 seconds from her prelims lifetime best (2:06.09). Wright finished in second at 2:04.72 while Bluefish teammate Summer Smith took third at 2:05.30.
Pelaez was also seen racing in the women’s 100 fly final, where she led the first 50 at 28.95. At the finish, it was 18-year-old Madeline Burt of Swim Florida who took the win at 1:01.63. Palaez faded to second, clocking in another lifetime-best time of 1:01.86 Finishing in third was Lismar Lyon, clocking in at 1:02.22.
Both of Pelaez’s lifetime bests from finals in the 200 free and 100 fly both rank 73rd in the all-time 13-14 rankings. Pelaez is already qualified to swim at the U.S. Olympic Trials meet in the 100 free and 100 back, becoming the youngest 2020 qualifier at 13.
All Day Two Champions
- Women’s 200 Free: Erika Pelaez (Eagle)- 2:03.88
- Men’s 200 Free: Santiago Corredor (Gator)- 1:51.56
- Women’s 100 Breast: Alia Atkinson (South Florida)- 1:09.36
- Men’s 100 Breast: Raphael Windmuller (UN-Azura)- 1:03.54
- Women’s 50 Back: Celina Marquez (Azura)- 29.84
- Men’s 50 Back: Blake Wilton (Colorado Stars)- 26.59
- Women’s 100 Fly: Madeline Burt (Swim Florida)- 1:01.63
- Men’s 100 Fly: Daniel Ramirez (Westminster)- 55.16
- Women’s 400 IM: Julia Podkoscielny (Pine Crest)- 4:52.49
- Men’s 400 IM: Hector Cruz (Streamline)- 4:23.88
- Women’s 800 Free Relay: Bluefish (Wright, S. Smith, Hein, Kramer)- 8:32.28
- Men’s 800 Free Relay: Azura (Araya, Fermayer, Zapata, Morales)- 7:48.15
Team Scores After Day Two
Top Five Women
- Bluefish Swim Club- 710 points
- Azura Florida Aquatics- 467 points
- Bolles School Sharks- 436 points
- South Florida Aquatic Club- 412 points
- Scarlet Aquatics- 322 points
Top Five Men
- Azura Florida Aquatics- 570 points
- Bluefish Swim Club- 416 points
- Bolles School Sharks- 402 points
- Spartan Aquatic Club- 394 points
- Colorado Stars- 374 points
Top Five Combined
- Bluefish Swim Club- 1,126 points
- Azura Florida Aquatics- 1,037 points
- Bolles School Sharks- 838 points
- South Florida Aquatic Club- 676 points
- Scarlet Aquatics- 643 points
Individual High Point After Day Two
Top Five Women
- Erika Pelaez (Eagle Aquatics)- 60 points
- Celina Marquez (Azura Florida Aquatics)- 58 points
- Mallory Schleicher (South Florida Aquatic Club)- 56 points
- Anna Hein (Bluefish Swim Club)- 55 points
- Ella Smith (Bluefish Swim Club)- 54 points
Top Five Men
- Gabriel Araya (Azura)- 79 points
- Matheo Mateos (UN-Azura)- 60 points
- Yeziel Morales (Azura)- 58 points
- Joaquin Vargas (UN-Azura)/Tomas Peribonio (Gator Swim)/Joshua Parent (Bluefish)- 55 points
