Alia Atkinson Swims 1:08.99 100 BR at Plantation Sectionals Day 2

2020 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SZSS Championships in Plantation continued on Friday with the finals of the men’s and women’s 200 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 100 fly, 400 IM, and 800 free relay timed finals.

Olympian Alia Atkinson highlighted the meet on Friday with her 1:08.99 swim in the 100 breast during morning prelims. At finals, Atkinson won the event in a 1:09.36. So far in 2020, Atkinson has yet to break 1:08.

During both FINA Champion Series meets, Atkison swam 1:08.15 (Shenzhen) and 1:08.88 (Beijing). Her 2019 best, however, is a 1:07.06 from the Jinan World Cup, which is 10th on the Speedo World Rankings for the 2019-2020 season.

Before Atkinson’s finals win, 13-year-old Erika Pelaez of Eagle Aquatics rocketed out of the last turn to surpass 15-year-old Brynn Wright of Bluefish Swim Club for the win. Pelaez touched the wall at 2:03.88, dropping almost 3 seconds from her prelims lifetime best (2:06.09). Wright finished in second at 2:04.72 while Bluefish teammate Summer Smith took third at 2:05.30.

Pelaez was also seen racing in the women’s 100 fly final, where she led the first 50 at 28.95. At the finish, it was 18-year-old Madeline Burt of Swim Florida who took the win at 1:01.63. Palaez faded to second, clocking in another lifetime-best time of 1:01.86 Finishing in third was Lismar Lyon, clocking in at 1:02.22.

Both of Pelaez’s lifetime bests from finals in the 200 free and 100 fly both rank 73rd in the all-time 13-14 rankings. Pelaez is already qualified to swim at the U.S. Olympic Trials meet in the 100 free and 100 back, becoming the youngest 2020 qualifier at 13.

All Day Two Champions

Team Scores After Day Two

Top Five Women

Bluefish Swim Club- 710 points Azura Florida Aquatics- 467 points Bolles School Sharks- 436 points South Florida Aquatic Club- 412 points Scarlet Aquatics- 322 points

Top Five Men

Azura Florida Aquatics- 570 points Bluefish Swim Club- 416 points Bolles School Sharks- 402 points Spartan Aquatic Club- 394 points Colorado Stars- 374 points

Top Five Combined

Bluefish Swim Club- 1,126 points Azura Florida Aquatics- 1,037 points Bolles School Sharks- 838 points South Florida Aquatic Club- 676 points Scarlet Aquatics- 643 points

Individual High Point After Day Two

Top Five Women

Erika Pelaez (Eagle Aquatics)- 60 points Celina Marquez (Azura Florida Aquatics)- 58 points Mallory Schleicher (South Florida Aquatic Club)- 56 points Anna Hein (Bluefish Swim Club)- 55 points Ella Smith (Bluefish Swim Club)- 54 points

Top Five Men