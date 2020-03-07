Ryan Murphy Calls 1:55.2 200 Back “Shaking off the rust” (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017
Top 3
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy (CAL)- 1:55.22
- SILVER: Christopher Reid (WOLF)- 1:58.10
- BRONZE: Jacob Pebley (TE)- 1:58.53
Dropping 4.55 seconds from prelims to take the 200 back win was Cal’s Ryan Murphy, clocking in a new World top time of 1:55.22. Taking second was Wolfpack’s Christopher Reid (1:58.10), touching out Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley (1:58.83).
Pebley is currently 4th in the world with his August season best of 1:56.37, but ranks 19th with this 2020 swim. Reid sits in 11th with his US Open season best of 1:57.04.
Winning the B-final was 18-year-old Allen Dempster, clocking in a 2:04.12.
