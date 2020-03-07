Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy Calls 1:55.2 200 Back “Shaking off the rust” (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

Top 3

Dropping 4.55 seconds from prelims to take the 200 back win was Cal’s Ryan Murphy, clocking in a new World top time of 1:55.22. Taking second was Wolfpack’s Christopher Reid (1:58.10), touching out Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley (1:58.83).

Pebley is currently 4th in the world with his August season best of 1:56.37, but ranks 19th with this 2020 swim. Reid sits in 11th with his US Open season best of 1:57.04.

Winning the B-final was 18-year-old Allen Dempster, clocking in a 2:04.12.

