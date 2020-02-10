Daily Swim Coach Workout #67

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder FINS – Snorkel on Free/ rd 2 Back Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming,

1 x 50 :45

1 x 100 1:30

1 x 150 2:15

1 x 200 3:00

6 x Kick/swim sequence

75 Kick 1:20 Build Des 25’s

25 Swim :35 Catch up stroke

25 Swim :35 Build Pinky Style

4 x Main Kick/Swim

50 :50 Swim (fly/bk)

3 x 25 Breast :30 Focus on breakout style and form (elbows) (Backstrokers work breakouts)

IM/Free Capacity Ladder

5 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50

1 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30

4 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50

2 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30

3 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50

3 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30

2 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50

4 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30

1 x 100 IM on 1:30 1:40 1:50

5 x 100 Free 1:15 1:20, 1:30

LD – 600 AE