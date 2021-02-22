Daily Swim Coach Workout #355

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
#Lane1-3
4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull 4:00
6 x 75 Odd IM Even Free 1:30
2 x 25 Choice Sprint 1:00
Rest 2:00
16 x 100 Free 1:30
1 x 50 Sprint 1:30
Rest 2:00
1 x 1650 30:00
Rest 2:00
20 x 25 Free Kick :30
10 x 50 Free Pull :55
Rest 2:00
8 x 50 Easy Free
#Lane4-8
4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull 4:30
6 x 75 Odd IM Even Free 1:45
2 x 25 Choice Sprint 1:00
Rest 2:00
1 x 1650 40:00
Rest 2:00
16 x 25 Free Kick :45
10 x 50 Free Pull 1:05
Rest 2:00
8 x 50 Easy Free
