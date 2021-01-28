Daily Swim Coach Workout #343

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
500 on 8:00 SKIDS [8m, perfect. from a race start]
(3min)
8x rounds [Start set from race start[
2×25 on :30 Free balance kick // Back balance kick
1×50 on :50 Free swim / back swim
(3min)
4x rounds [Start set from a race start]
50 on 1:00 Choice (easy)
50 on 1:00 IM (strong)
50 on 1:00 Choice (easy)
50 on 1:00 IM (fast)
(3min)
8x rounds
2×25 on :30 Choice (easy)
2×25 on :30 IM order by round (strong / fast)
(3min)
1×300 on 6:00 easy swim
John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA
