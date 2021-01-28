Pennsylvania Moves PIAA State Swim Meets To Cumberland, March 19-20

Pennsylvania has confirmed dates and a new host site for its high school state swimming & diving championships after last year’s meet was truncated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships were among the first swim meets in the U.S. to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s 3A (big schools) championship meet featured a national high school record on day 1, but was truncated halfway through the event order as the pandemic rapidly grabbed headlines across the world. The 2A meet for smaller schools was ultimately canceled.

Now, almost a year later, the PIAA (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association) has set dates and a host site for its 2021 state championships.

The meet will move to Cumberland Valley High School, according to Penn Live. In previous years, the state meet has been hosted at Bucknell University. But the Erie Times-News reports that Bucknell could only host a maximum capacity of 110 people this year under pandemic restrictions. That wouldn’t cover all swimming qualifiers and necessary meet workers.

So the PIAA meet will move to Cumberland Valley, about 70 miles to the south, though that’s contingent on an agreement between the PIAA and Bucknell to release the PIAA from a contract it had to host the meet at the university.

The diving competition will take place on March 13, with swimming happening on March 19 and 20. It’s not clear yet how the 2A and 3A classes will be split up across those competition days.