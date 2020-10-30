Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #261

by Dan Dingman

October 30th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  13 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Deck warm up routine.
    
Warm Up Fins and 3rd black line underwater swimming
    150 Free 100 swim, 50 1/7 drill
    100 Back swim
    100 Free 50 swim, 50 1/7 drill
    100 back swim
    50 free 1/7 drill
    100 back swim

6 x Paddles
    75 (50 drill 2/kick1pull, 25 swim and descend the tempo) 1:30
    1 x 50 free smooth (minimize shoulders both in the water) with last 15m fast :50
    1 x 50 free smooth with middle 15m fast :50
    1 x 50 free smooth with first 15m fast :50
Kick
    3 x 100 free on 1:45, 3rd 25 fast
    5 x 50 :55 odds choice, evens fly
    2 x 100 free on 1:45 25 ez, 75 fast
    3 x 50 kick on :55 second 25 fast fly
    100 kick on 2:00 choice
    1 x 50 kick timed all out
    1 min rest
    1 x 50 off the blocks Breast – 1.4 tempo or faster.
    
    Ld 100
    

    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Working on breaststroke feel with sculling and keeping the stroke out in front of the body with minimizing pulling too far back.


Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

