Daily Swim Coach Workout #261

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Deck warm up routine.
Warm Up Fins and 3rd black line underwater swimming
150 Free 100 swim, 50 1/7 drill
100 Back swim
100 Free 50 swim, 50 1/7 drill
100 back swim
50 free 1/7 drill
100 back swim
6 x Paddles
75 (50 drill 2/kick1pull, 25 swim and descend the tempo) 1:30
1 x 50 free smooth (minimize shoulders both in the water) with last 15m fast :50
1 x 50 free smooth with middle 15m fast :50
1 x 50 free smooth with first 15m fast :50
Kick
3 x 100 free on 1:45, 3rd 25 fast
5 x 50 :55 odds choice, evens fly
2 x 100 free on 1:45 25 ez, 75 fast
3 x 50 kick on :55 second 25 fast fly
100 kick on 2:00 choice
1 x 50 kick timed all out
1 min rest
1 x 50 off the blocks Breast – 1.4 tempo or faster.
Ld 100
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Working on breaststroke feel with sculling and keeping the stroke out in front of the body with minimizing pulling too far back.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.