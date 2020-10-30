Daily Swim Coach Workout #261

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Deck warm up routine.



Warm Up Fins and 3rd black line underwater swimming

150 Free 100 swim, 50 1/7 drill

100 Back swim

100 Free 50 swim, 50 1/7 drill

100 back swim

50 free 1/7 drill

100 back swim

6 x Paddles

75 (50 drill 2/kick1pull, 25 swim and descend the tempo) 1:30

1 x 50 free smooth (minimize shoulders both in the water) with last 15m fast :50

1 x 50 free smooth with middle 15m fast :50

1 x 50 free smooth with first 15m fast :50

Kick

3 x 100 free on 1:45, 3rd 25 fast

5 x 50 :55 odds choice, evens fly

2 x 100 free on 1:45 25 ez, 75 fast

3 x 50 kick on :55 second 25 fast fly

100 kick on 2:00 choice

1 x 50 kick timed all out

1 min rest

1 x 50 off the blocks Breast – 1.4 tempo or faster.



Ld 100

