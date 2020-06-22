Daily Swim Coach Workout #131

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1×400 on 7:00 IM swim [arrow 8]
1×400 on 7:00 dive from each end
1×500 on 8:00 Free (Long dog // swim)
(3min)
1x round
8×25 on :25 Free fast @ 14 or less
4×200 on 2:15 Free swim [B=2:20, C=2:25]
3×200 on 2:10 Free swim
2×200 on 2:05 Free swim
1×200 on 2:00 Free swim
(3min)
4×100 on 1:40 Free kick with snorks
4×50 on :50 Free kick w/boards
8×25 on :30 Free kick w/board (fast)
(3min)
4×25 on :25 Free swim (afap)
5x rounds [Desc 1-3]
100 on 1:10 Free swim [B=1:15, C=1:20]
100 on 1:05 Free swim
100 on 1:00 Free swim
(3min)
5×100 on 1:50 Breast kick
24×25 on :30 3x kick // pull drill // Breast swim
(3min)
200 EZ
Dryland = Core series
John Nelson
Head Coach / Director of Competitive swimming, York YMCA
