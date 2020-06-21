Daily Swim Coach Workout #130

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

300 50 choice, 50 Pinky Drill – have your pinky exit the water first

300 50 back or breast, 50 kick

300 Paddle or pull BC 3 (75 , 25 Build)﻿

4 x Pull or Paddle

100 last 25 Build 1:25, 1:35, 1:45, 1:55

100 last 50 Build 1:25, 1:35, 1:45, 1:55

100 last 75 Build 1:25, 1:35, 1:45, 1:55

100 ez

Speed kick and swim

1 x 50 Kick Fast on 1:10

4 x 25 Swim Fast on :35

2 x 50 Kick Fast on 1:10

4 x 25 Swim Fast on 35

3 x 50 Kick Fast on 1:10

4 x 25 Swim Fast on :35

400 LD