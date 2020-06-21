2016 Olympian Cody Miller and Wife Ali Announce Pregnancy

2016 Olympic breaststroker Cody Miller and his wife Ali expecting their first child together. The baby is due November 20, 2020.

Miller made the announcement on his Youtube channel through a video titled “The Next Chapter: our BIG SURPRISE!”

The video begins with Miller telling the history of his relationship with Ali beginning during his time as an Indiana student-athlete in 2013. He then talks about proposing at USA Swimming’s Golden Goggles Award Ceremony in 2015, their experience becoming puppy parents just prior to the Rio Olympics, and their wedding in 2017.

Miller then takes the time to make the big announcement saying, “I have an announcement to make to everybody, this is our baby. Ali and I are having a baby and we could not be more thrilled about it.” He then facetimes Ali, and they share the news together.

In Rio, Miller won 2 medals: a gold as a member of the 4×100 medley relay and an individual bronze in the 100m breaststroke. He also set the American record in the 100 breaststroke with his final time of 58.87.

A year later at the World Championships, Miller won a gold medal as a prelims member of the 4×100 medley relay and finished 5th in the 100 breaststroke. However, a knee injury crippled his 2018 National Championships meet, leaving him off of the Pan Pacs team and the 2019 World Championships squad. He eventually competed at the Pan American Games in 2019, earning an individual silver medal in the 100 breast, but a DQ in the 4×100 medley relay caused by him taking multiple dolphin kicks caused an array of controversy.

Outside of the pool, Miller’s YouTube channel titled “Cody Miller Adventures vlog” has become very popular amongst both swimmers and non-swimmers. He currently has 136,000 subscribers to his name, with many of his videos reaching over 50,000 views.

Miller’s wife, Ali (formerly Ali DeWitt) was an assistant coach and student at Indiana University when the two met, while Miller was training there as a post-graduate. After finishing college, she coached at the high school and club levels, while also becoming a teacher.

Miller will join Michael Phelps, Matt Grevers, Anthony Ervin, David Plummer, and Ryan Lochte in the 2016 Olympic dads club for the United States. Only one member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s swimming team, Dana Vollmer, is a mom so far.