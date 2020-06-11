Daily Swim Coach Workout #119

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free/Back

4×75 Free/IMO @ 1:10



3x (IMO xRound)

1×13 Fast Break Out @ :20

6×25 IM Roll Fast Turns @ :30

1×37 Fast @ :40



Kick

2x

4x

50 Free/IMO Swim @ :40

50 IMO Kick Fast @ 1:20

200 IM Kick Fast @ 5:00



Main Set

2x

100 Fly @ 1:30

2x

75 Free @ 1:00

50 Back Fast @ 1:00



100 Back @ 1:30

2x

75 Free @ 1:00

50 Breast Fast @ 1:00



100 Breast @ 1:40

2x

75 Free @ 1:00

50 Free Fast @ 1:00