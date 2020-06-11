Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #119

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

Warm Up
    200 Free/Back
    4×75 Free/IMO @ 1:10
    
    3x (IMO xRound)
        1×13 Fast Break Out @ :20
        6×25 IM Roll Fast Turns @ :30
        1×37 Fast @ :40
        
Kick
    2x
        4x
            50 Free/IMO Swim @ :40
            50 IMO Kick Fast @ 1:20
    200 IM Kick Fast @ 5:00
        
Main Set
    2x
        100 Fly @ 1:30
        2x
            75 Free @ 1:00
            50 Back Fast @ 1:00
        
        100 Back @ 1:30
        2x
            75 Free @ 1:00
            50 Breast Fast @ 1:00
        
        100 Breast @ 1:40
        2x
            75 Free @ 1:00
            50 Free Fast @ 1:00

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

IMO = IM Order
IM Roll = FL/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR


Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!