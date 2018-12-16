Daiene Dias Breaks South American Record in Women’s 100 Fly

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The Brazilian women waited until the final day of the 2018 World Short Course Swimming Championships to win their first medals, but they came away with two: Etiene Medeiros’ bronze in the 50 free, and a surprising bronze from Daiene Dias in the women’s 100 fly in a 56.31.

The latter of those was a new Brazilian and South American Record, breaking her previous mark of 56.40 from the semi-finals, which in turn broke Daynara de Paula’s record of 56.52 set in 2009.

The 29-year old Dias is a former Brazilian Record holder in both the 100 and 200 fly in long course, but was just a 57.56 in short course at the 2016 World Championships to place 8th. Showing off her sprint credentials, Dias was both the quickest off the block and the quickest to return to the block in Sunday’s final, posting a reaction time of .62 and a first-50 split of 25.96. American Kelsi Worrell, though, roared home like a freight train, splitting sub-29 on the back-half while nobody else was under 30, earning her gold.