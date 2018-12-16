German 4x100m medley relays down national records at SC Worlds

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

The German team improved two more German relay record on the last day of competition in Hangzhou.

First, it was up to the men’s 4x100m medley relay to show another fast perfomance: Christian Diener, Marco Koch, Marius Kusch and Damian Wierling bettered the 4 year-old German best time. In 2014, Diener, Koch and Steffen Deibler and his brother Markus Deibler set the former record with a time of 3:23,37. Tonight, the quartett finished fifth overall in a time of 3:22,17. Diener cancelled his participation in the 200m backstroke final to have more energy left for the relay final. He led the relay, posting a 50,01 in the backstroke leg. Diener was followed by Marco Koch with a time of 56,68 in the breaststroke, Marius Kusch in the fly in 48,91 and finally Damian Wierling brought it home in the freestyle in a time of 46,57. Kusch’s butterlfy time was the second fastest ot the whole field.

Last one, fast one: Laura Riedemann, Jessica Steiger, Aliena Schmidtke and Annika Bruhn lowered the German record to 3:54,15. The former record was set by Jenny Mensing, Vanessa Grimberg, Franiska Hentke and Bruhn in 2014 with a time of 3:55,29.

Laura Riedemann reached a new personal best time on the backstroke leg in 58,04. Jessica Steiger also was out fast in the 100 m breaststroke with a time of 1:05,80, followed by Aliena Schmidtke’s 57,41 in the butterfly and the final 100 m freestyle part of Annika Bruhn in 52,90. They finished sixth overall.