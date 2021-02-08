D3 Powerhouse Kenyon Snags Sprinter Sydney Geboy for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Current high school senior Sydney Geboy has committed to Kenyon College in Gambier, OH. She hails from Bayside, WI, a suburb of Milwaukee, where she swims for Schroeder YMCA, a club that produced six other Kenyon alumni.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Kenyon! A huge thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for their support through it all! Can’t wait to be a part of the team! #gokenyon

During the high school season, Geboy swims for Nicolet High School in Glendale, WI. While she didn’t participate this season, she helped Nicolet to a 6th place finish out of 11 teams at the 2019 Division 1 (larger schools) Sectional Championships in Waukesha. At this meet, she swam the 100 and 200 free, finishing 7th and 9th, respectively. She was also a key relay piece for Nicolet, anchoring both the 200 and 400 free relays to 4th place finishes.

Geboy has had a prolific club season so far, where she has competed in an astonishing eleven meets as of early February, which is especially rare to see this season due to COVID-19 limiting the number of meets occurring this fall. All of her personal bests in her primary events also come from this season, which includes drops in the 50-500 free races.

While she projects primarily as a sprinter, her 200 and 500 free show off her range. Her 200 free, in particular, stands out, as she was a 2:00.18 prior to November of 2020, when she sliced seven seconds off that time to go a 1:53 and continued that trend in December by dropping even more to reach her current best time of 1:52.05.

For context, she went from not even having a 2019 Sectionals cut in this event to grabbing the 2020 Futures cut by half a second. Her 100 free followed suit, dropping from a 53.6 to a 52.1 from February to December, where she sits just a tenth off of another Futures cut. Although she had only swum the 500 three times prior to this season, she still cut almost thirty seconds off her previous best of 5:35 to hit sub-5:10, landing at a 5:08. She also dropped half a second in the 50 this season.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 24.30

100 Free- 52.13

200 Free- 1:52.05

500 Free- 5:08.72

Kenyon College has been a perennial player at both the conference and national level. At the 2019 Division 3 National Championships, the women’s team placed second overall, losing to Emory by just 10 points. At the 2020 North Coast Conference Championships, they finished second again, this time to Denison University.

Geboy is a huge pickup for Kenyon at the conference level, with two projected A-final finishes in the 100 and 200 free, and a B-final appearance in the 50. Her 200 free in particular would have placed 4th. She would have also swum a leg on the 800 free relay, which went on to qualify for the 2020 D3 National Championships, although the meet was eventually canceled.

Kenyon has only competed in one meet as of this season, a virtual meet in mid-November against conference rival Denison, as well as UChicago, Franklin, and others. The 2021 D3 National Championships have been canceled as of last week.

She will join Celia Ford, Grace Ramirez, Payton Timken, Maeson Moore, Gabrielle Wei, Sydney Srnka, and Elsie Groebner in Kenyon’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.