Commonwealth Games Champion Duncan Scott Up For New Award

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott of Great Britain has been shortlisted for a brand new award. Britain’s National Lottery Awards has included Scott among the 7 finalists scaled down from an original 120 nominees for its inaugural ‘Athlete of the Year’ prize, a distinct recognition that carries a £5,000 cash prize to award to a National Lottery funded project of the winner’s choice.

On his nomination, 21-year-old Scott stated, “It is a real honour to be nominated for ‘Athlete of the Year’ at this year’s National Lottery Awards. Without the support of National Lottery funding, I would never have achieved this much in the pool so it is amazing to be in the running for an iconic National Lottery Award.

“All the finalists would be worthy winners but it would be fantastic for myself and everyone in swimming to be named Athlete of the Year so I do hope the public support me.”

Scott will be competing against the 6 other nominees, which include Alex Danson (Hockey) Emma Wiggs (Para Canoe) Lizzy Yarnold (Skeleton) Mahama Cho (Taekwondo) Katie Archibald (Cycling) and Menna Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Keho (Para Skiing). The swimmer’s cause is Edinburgh Limb Loss Association (ELLA) supporting lower limb amputees, by arranging social events, including swimming sessions.

At this year’s Commonwealth Games, Scott became the winningest Scot of all-time at a single Games, highlighted by an individual gold in the stacked men’s 100m freestyle race. Before that, Scott had snagged two medals at the 2017 World Championships as a vital member of Britain’s gold medal-winning 4x200m freestyle and silver medal-winning 4x100m medley relays.

Chris Spice, National Performance Director for British Swimming, said, “Duncan has already achieved so much over the last 12 months and is about to embark on his biggest challenge of the year, Glasgow 2018.

“He is hard working, dedicated and a popular member of the team so I hope the voting public see all the time and effort he has given in his career to even be recognised on the shortlist of this prestigious award.”

UK Sport Chair and Olympic Rowing Gold medallist, Dame Katherine Grainger, said, “National Lottery funding enables athletes to train full time, access to some of the best coaching and facilities in the world and realise their dreams.

“These athletes are not only sporting heroes, but role models who encourage people of all ages and abilities to actively pursue their passions. Please get voting and show your support for these inspirational athletes who have reached the finals of this year’s National Lottery Awards.”

The public is invited to vote for Scott via online, phone or Twitter, per below. Voting runs through September 14th, with the ceremony being broadcast on BBC One on September 26th.

Clicking here

Calling 0844 836 9732 (Telephone voting calls cost 5p max.)

(Telephone voting calls cost 5p max.) Use #NLADuncan on twitter (Only one retweet or tweet will be registered from each account throughout the voting period – uses of #NLADuncan on Facebook and Instagram will not be counted)

Quotes provided by British Swimming.