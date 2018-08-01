We are live on deck at USA Swimming’s 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, California. Our photographer, Jack Spitser, is a rising junior at University of California, San Diego, where he is a member of the men’s swimming and diving team. Below are the images he shared with us from finals on Day One.
Anne Lepesant
by Anne Lepesant 0
August 01st, 2018 National, News, Photo Fishbowl
- Share 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault on Facebook
- Tweet 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault
- Submit 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault to Reddit
- Share 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault on Pinterest
- Share 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault on LinkedIn
- Share 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault on Google+
About Anne Lepesant
Anne Lepesant
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …Read More »
More from Anne Lepesant
See All
- 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault
- Watch the Race Videos from Day 1 at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals
- Photo Vault from Day 1 Prelims at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals
- Relive all the Record-breaking Swims from 2018 U.S. Nationals (Videos)
- All the U18 National Champions from 2018 U.S. Nationals
Leave a Reply