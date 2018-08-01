2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault

We are live on deck at USA Swimming’s 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, California. Our photographer, Jack Spitser, is a rising junior at University of California, San Diego, where he is a member of the men’s swimming and diving team. Below are the images he shared with us from finals on Day One.

Justina Kozan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jean-pierre Khouzam (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jake Mitchell (photo: Jack Spitser)

Harry Homans (photo: Jack Spitser)

Harry Homans (photo: Jack Spitser)

Emma Sticklen (photo: Jack Spitser)

Allie Piccirillo (photo: Jack Spitser)

Zachary Smith (photo: Jack Spitser)

Zach Cook and Steven Thalblum (photo: Jack Spitser)

Officials (photo: Jack Spitser)

Olivia Calegan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Noelle Peplowski (photo: Jack Spitser)

Madeline Menkaus (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kaitlyn Dobler (photo: Jack Spitser)

Justina Kozan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Julissa Arzave (photo: Jack Spitser)

Joshua Matheny (photo: Jack Spitser)

Joshua Matheny (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jean-pierre Khouzam (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ivan Puskovitch (photo: Jack Spitser)

