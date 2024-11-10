Columbia and Penn Split Dual Meet To Open 2024-25 Ivy League Competition

Penn vs. Columbia

November 8, 2024

New York, NY

25 Yards (SCY)

Men’s Meet

Courtesy: Columbia Athletics

NEW YORK — The Columbia men’s swimming and diving team opened up the 2024-25 season in style on Friday afternoon, defeating the Penn Quakers at Uris Natatorium by a score of 188-111.



“Always feels good to win,” Head Coach Jim Bolster said. “Especially getting that first win and first Ivy League win under your belt. I thought that our kids swam quite well, and I was very pleased with our performance. The guys got real fired up for the season opener and did an incredible job.”



The Lions opened up the meet with a massive victory in the 200-medley relay, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon. The team of Isaac Beers, Demirkan Demir, Brian Lee, and Zion James finished with a time of 1:29.46 to take first place. Jerry Yan, Joshua Corn, Lucas Zhang, and Samuel Eckert finished second with a time of 1:31.26.



In the first individual event of the afternoon it was first year Stephen Zhukov taking home first place in the 1000 free in his collegiate debut with a time of 9:17.17. Zach Vasser was right behind him in second place with a time of 9:22.99.



Gian Santos also impressed in his debut, winning the third event of the day which was the 200 free with a time of 1:37.30. Adam Wu and Beri Yang finished right behind him completing the first sweep of the year for Columbia. Santos would go on to twin the 500-free later in the day with a time of 4:30.06.



Demirkan Demir was back to his old ways of dominating the breaststroke, winning the 100-breast with a time of 55.54.



Adam Wu picked up where he left off last year with success with the butterfly stroke, winning the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.96.



Zion James proved to be the best sprinter today, winning both the 50-free and 100-free with times of 20.50 and 45.95, respectively.



Brian Lee secured the Lions’ last individual win of the day in the 100 fly with a time of 48.72.



In the final event of the day, Columbia earned a win in the 400-free relay. The team of Samuel Eckert, Wu, James, and Kevin Obochi touched the wall with a time of 3:03.08.



As for the divers, Joseph Nicol took home a big win on the 1m boards with a score of 306.52. In his collegiate debut, Will Cooley placed second on both boards, with a score of 311.62 in the 3m competition and 293.55 on the 1m boards.



“Outstanding performance in his first Ivy League meet and his first collegiate meet overall for first year Will Cooley,” Head Diving Coach Scott Donie said. “And the sweep on 1-meter with Joe leading the way was particularly sweet. Great way to start the season. Go Lions!”



Columbia will be right back at Uris on Friday, September 15 for a meet against Princeton. The competition is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Penn Athletics

NEW YORK CITY – Kicking off their 2024-25 campaign Friday afternoon in the Big Apple, the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming and diving team fell to Columbia, 188-111, at Percy Uris Natatorium.

The Quakers (0-1, 0-1 Ivy) tallied just five wins including two for James Curreri (100 and 200 backstroke) in the loss to the Lions (1-0, 1-0 Ivy).

Quaker Notemeal

*Curreri won two events, swimming a 49.84 to claim victory in the 100 back before taking first in the 200 back with a time of 1:48.35. Daniel Gallagher swam a 1:51.02 to finish third in the event.

*The two-time Ivy League champion in the event, senior Matt Fallon began his pursuit for a third title with a win in the 200 breaststroke, swimming a 1:58.29 to beat out teammate Peter Whittington (2:01.92). Fallon also secured a third place finish in the 1000 free (9:33.96).

*Whittington would not be denied, however, swimming a time of 1:51.93 to place first in the 200 IM. Fallon went on to finish third place (1:53.97).

* Cody Hopkins started the meet with a win in the three-meter dive, scoring a 313.87 to take first place. He wasn’t as successful in the one-meter dive, though finishing third with a score of 293.40.

*Freshman Jeffrey Hou narrowly fell in the 100 butterfly, swimming just five-tenths slower than Columbia’s Dongjun Lee with a time of 48.87 to place second.

*The 200 fly came down to two Quakers— Max Malakhovets and Whittington—taking second and third, respectively. Malakhovets swam a 1:49.43 while Whittington took third with a 1:49.51.

* Colin Zhang swam a 55.94 to finish the 100 breast in third position.

* Liam Campbell took third place in the 50 free with a time of 20.83.

*The quartet of Alex Fu , Curreri, Xavier Hill , and Campbell placed second in the 400 free relay with a mark of 3:04.14.

* Benji Ham , Watson Nguyen , Fu, and Campbell took third place in the 200 medley, clocking a 1:31.64.

Up Next

Penn heads to Brown next weekend to face the Bears and Bryant on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. in Providence, the host pool of the 2025 Ivy League Championships.

Women’s Meet

Courtesy: Penn Athletics

NEW YORK CITY – The University of Pennsylvania women’s swimming and diving team improved to 4-0 overall on the young season after topping Columbia, 164-136, Friday evening at Percy Uris Natatorium.

The Quakers (4-0, 1-0 Ivy) spoiled the Lions’ (0-1, 0-1 Ivy) Ivy League opener, while picking up nine victories in 16 events. Kayla Fu and Katya Eruslanova tallied a pair of wins each.

Quaker Notemeal

*It’s Penn’s first 4-0 start to a campaign since 2015-16.

*Fu’s first win came in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.44, beating out teammate Kate Levensten (56.22). She also picked up a win in the 100 butterfly (54.45), while Maggie Hu took second (55.92).

*Eruslanova swam a 2:00.84 to finish the 200 back in first, while Levensten placed third at 2:02.78. Eruslanova also emerged victorious in the 400 IM with a time of 4:23.84. Erica Maltsev timed in at 4:25.37 to finish second.

* Joy Jiang won the 200 fly with a time of 2:03.50, Vanessa Chong placing third at 2:04.81.

* Meredith Holcomb won the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:19.85 and Abby Druhan came in second (2:20.67).

* Anna Moehn continued her hot start to the year in the 500 freestyle with a first-place finish time of 4:57.03.

*The 200 medley relay team of Levensten, Amy Qin , Hu, and Fu took first place with a time of 1:42.86.

*In the 1,000 freestyle, Penn reeled off a 2-3-4-5 finish with Sydney Bergstrom (10:12.45), Anna Boeckman (10:21.66), Druhan (10:22.62) and Maggie Straley (10:26.75).

*Eruslanova followed up her two wins with a second-place finish in the 200 free (1:52.81), beating out Moehn (1:52.95).

*Fu took second in the 100 free with a time of 50.24, topping Qin in third (51.26).

* Kate Handley placed third in the 100 breast with a time of 1:05.36.

* Amber Smith , Moehn, Hu, and Qin swam a 1:35.65 to place second in the 200 free relay.

*On the boards, Rachel Yang won her first Ivy event in the one-meter dive with a top score of 277.80. She also placed second in the three-meter dive, scoring a 294.83. Sadie Howard took third place (254.40).

Up Next

The Quakers head to Providence, R.I. to continue Ivy competition next weekend at Brown, also taking on Bryant at 4 p.m.

Courtesy: Columbia Athletics

NEW YORK — The Columbia women’s swimming and diving team opened up the 2024-25 season on Friday evening at Uris Natatorium. The Lions took on the Penn Quakers, with Penn emerging victorious, 164-136, in a very competitive meet.

Lindsay Orringer won the first individual swimming event of the night, taking first in the 1000 free with a time of 10:10.90.

Mia Avansino followed that up with a victory in the 200 free, clocking in at 1:52.17.

Ashley Hu won the 100 breast after touching the wall with a time of 1:03.89.

Towards the middle of the meet, Emily MacDonald had a huge performance. She swept the sprinting events, taking the 50 free with a time of 22.98 and 100 free with a time of 49.69. Her time in the 100 free marked a new Iris record, and the top time in the Ivy League so far.

Columbia closed the meet by taking the final event of the night, the 200 free relay. The team of MacDonald, Sally Ma, Isabel Lee, and Audrey Wolk finished first with a time of 1:33.59.

As for the divers, Macy Pine opened the night by winning the 3m dive with a score of 307.65. Pine would go on to take second on the 1m boards, with Chloe Leung placing third with a score of 261.60.

“Macy led the way today earning her NCAA Zone qualification in both events,” Head Diving Coach Scott Donie said. “Very strong competition and I am really proud of all the women.”

Columbia will be right back at Uris on Friday, September 15 for a meet against Yale. The competition is set to begin at 5 p.m.

