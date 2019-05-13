Colorado Boys HS State Psychs: Cherry Creek, Discovery Canyon Scored to Win

2019 Colorado Boys High School State Meet

May 16-19, 2019

Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton, Colorado

Defending 5A champion: Regis Jesuit

Defending 4A champion: Windsor

Psych sheets have been released for the 2019 boys’ Colorado high school state championship meet, and based on the scored sheets, Cherry Creek is poised to win its first 5A title since 1994, and Discovery Canyon its first 4A title ever.

In the 5A meet, Cherry Creek touts 50 individual entries. Two of those are top individual seeds, and the team also has a No. 1 relay seed as well as two No. 2 relay seeds. Projected No. 2 finisher Fossil Ridge has just 26 individual entries, but a number of top five seeds, as well as a top relay seed. The scored psych sheets have Fossil Ridge edging defending champ Regis by just nine points for second place, but that will be tough to do as Regis has a whopping 62 individual entries, including six divers to Fossil Ridge’s one.

Projected 5A team rankings

1 Cherry Creek 381 2 Fossil Ridge 279 3 Regis 270 4 Arapahoe 267 5 Rocky Mountain 225 6 Boulder 225 7 Heritage 197 8 Cherokee Trail 160 9 Ft. Collins 157 10 Valor Christian 155 11 Columbine 148 12 Ponderosa 147 13 Highlands Ranch 138 14 Legacy 117 15 Grandview 115 16 Monarch 114 17 Ralston Valley 106 18 Lakewood 62 19 Loveland 54 20 Chatfield 39

In the 4A meet, the projected top teams are earning points through their strength in numbers, rather than top-end speed. Projected winner Discovery Canyon only has one top seed – Quintin McCarty in the 100 back (also No. 2 in the 50 free) – but has a number of top-15 seeds in almost every event throughout the meet; the team has 27 individual entries. Similarly, projected runner-up Silver Creek has 35 individual entries, but zero top seeds, and just a few top-10 seeds. Projected No. 13 finisher Pueblo College, conversely, has just 10 entries, but multiple top seeds out of sophomore John Plutt.

Projected 4A team rankings