Colorado Boys HS State Psychs: Cherry Creek, Discovery Canyon Scored to Win

2019 Colorado Boys High School State Meet

  • May 16-19, 2019
  • Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton, Colorado
  • Meet Central
  • Defending 5A champion: Regis Jesuit
  • Defending 4A champion: Windsor

Psych sheets have been released for the 2019 boys’ Colorado high school state championship meet, and based on the scored sheets, Cherry Creek is poised to win its first 5A title since 1994, and Discovery Canyon its first 4A title ever.

In the 5A meet, Cherry Creek touts 50 individual entries. Two of those are top individual seeds, and the team also has a No. 1 relay seed as well as two No. 2 relay seeds. Projected No. 2 finisher Fossil Ridge has just 26 individual entries, but a number of top five seeds, as well as a top relay seed. The scored psych sheets have Fossil Ridge edging defending champ Regis by just nine points for second place, but that will be tough to do as Regis has a whopping 62 individual entries, including six divers to Fossil Ridge’s one.

Projected 5A team rankings

1 Cherry Creek 381
2 Fossil Ridge 279
3 Regis 270
4 Arapahoe 267
5 Rocky Mountain 225
6 Boulder 225
7 Heritage 197
8 Cherokee Trail 160
9 Ft. Collins 157
10 Valor Christian 155
11 Columbine 148
12 Ponderosa 147
13 Highlands Ranch 138
14 Legacy 117
15 Grandview 115
16 Monarch 114
17 Ralston Valley 106
18 Lakewood 62
19 Loveland 54
20 Chatfield 39

In the 4A meet, the projected top teams are earning points through their strength in numbers, rather than top-end speed. Projected winner Discovery Canyon only has one top seed – Quintin McCarty in the 100 back (also No. 2 in the 50 free) – but has a number of top-15 seeds in almost every event throughout the meet; the team has 27 individual entries. Similarly, projected runner-up Silver Creek has 35 individual entries, but zero top seeds, and just a few top-10 seeds. Projected No. 13 finisher Pueblo College, conversely, has just 10 entries, but multiple top seeds out of sophomore John Plutt.

Projected 4A team rankings

1 Discovery Canyon 316
2 Silver Creek 252
3 Greeley West 238
4 Broomfield 236
5 Mullen 229
6 Windsor 224
7 Montrose 223
8 Cheyenne Mountain 181
9 Wheat Ridge 176
10 Pine Creek 164
11 Air Academy 155
12 Golden 140
13 Pueblo County 138
14 George Washington 132
15 Coronado 111
16 Glenwood Springs 100
17 Evergreen 75
18 Thompson Valley 71
19 Denver South 65
20 Littleton 54

