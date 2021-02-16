Chance Tirheimer Verbals to Florida After 22.1/48.7 to 20.3/44.7 Sprint Drops

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tampa Bay Aquatics’ Chance Tirheimer has committed to the Florida Gators for this fall, joining their class of 2025. He’s the younger brother of Logan Tirheimer, who is currently a freshman at Auburn University.

I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Florida to continue my athletic and academic career. I want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for pushing me and supporting me throughout this journey. On to the next chapter. Go Gators!!🐊🐊

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.34

100 free – 44.70

100 fly – 53.29

100 breast – 1:01.96

Tirheimer, a senior at Chamberlain Senior High School, won the 50 free and 100 free double at the Florida HS 2A State Championships in November. He was 20.34 in the 50 free and 44.70 in the 100 free, which were absurd drops for him.

Pre-pandemic, Tirheimer’s bests were just 22.13 in the 50 and 48.77 from late 2019.

In the 50 free, he went from 22.13 down to 21.63 at the district championships, then down to 21.19 at the regional meet. At the state meet, he was 20.71 in prelims and then got down to 20.34 in the final for the 2A title. He had similar progressions in the 100, going down to 47.26 at districts, then 46.38 at regions. At the state meet, he was 45.43 in prelims and then 44.70 in the final.

Tirheimer joins Ben Cote, Peter Bretzmann, Macguire McDuff, David Fitch, Joaquin Gonzalez, Mason Laur, Julian Smith and Oskar Lindholm in Florida’s class of 2025. Other sprinters in the class include McDuff (20.14/44.32) and Smith (20.41/46.65). McDuff was the 100 free runner-up at the Florida 4A meet, behind a Florida 2026 commit, Dawson Joyce, while Smith won the 1A title in the 50 free; the Gators are all over local sprint talent recruiting.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.