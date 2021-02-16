TAPPS State Champ Erin Tilley Verbals to Incarnate Word (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Erin Tilley of the Premier Aquatics Club of Klein has verbally committed to the University of The Incarnate Word. She’s a senior at Concordia Lutheran High School.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at the University of the Incarnate Word!! Thank you to Coach Mike and Eriek at PACK, Coach Phil, and my current and future teammates for this opportunity! GO CARDS 👌🏼🖤❤️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.47

100 free – 51.84

200 free – 1:53.33

500 free – 5:03.92

100 back – 57.74

200 back – 2:04.89

Tilley recently competed at the Texas Private School State Div. 1 Champs (TAPPS), where she won the 50 free (24.47) and 100 back (57.99), setting a new lifetime best in the former. She was also the lead-off leg for both of Concordia Lutheran’s 200 relays, which both finished top-four.

Incarnate Word finished third at the 2020 CCSA Championships, and they’re currently competing at the 2021 CCSA Championships, where they’re positioned in third after the first day of competition. At 23.0/51.2, senior Cassie Phillips leads the Cardinals in the sprint free this season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.