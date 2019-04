Championnats de France Elite 2019 – programme du 4e jour

2019 French Elite Nationals: Hugo Sagnes Only Top-16 Scratch for Day 4 Mehdy Metella is top seed in the 100 free on Day 4 of 2019 French Elite Nationals.

Charlotte Bonnet Will be in Gwangju, But No French 800 Free Relay Following their male counterparts, the French women did not qualify an 800 free relay for Gwangju.