Austin Winchester Sends Verbal Commitment to NC State

Austin Winchester from Wilmington, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University’s class of 2024. He will join Luke Miller, Michael Moore, Nick Lawson, and James Place in the fall of 2020.

“Ever since I first started swimming, it has been a dream of mine to swim for NC State University. So, when I received the opportunity to meet the coaches and team, I decided to run with it and see what they had to offer. I was blown away with the amazing coaching staff, the campus, the pool and facilities. Getting to meet and spend time with my future teammates made me feel like I would be joining a family. To swim for a top program has been a childhood dream and to finally achieve it feels surreal. I’m extremely excited to be attending NC State University in the fall of 2020 and can not wait to see what I can do at NC State University! Go Pack!”

Winchester is a 6’6” junior at North Brunswick High School who swims for Waves of Wilmington. He specializes in freestyle and IM. Winchester has been improving in leaps and bounds over the last three years, and he recently updated all his times at two spring meets. At the North Carolina LSC Senior Short Course Championships, Winchester won the 1650 free (15:35.52) and 500 free (4:28.56) and finished 3rd in the 200 free (1:39.82), 5th in the 100 IM, and 5th in the 400 IM. He took home PBs in all five events. Swimming at the ECSL Championships in March, he improved his times in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Last summer, Winchester wrapped up his LCM season at Cary Futures. He went best times in the 1500 free (16:34.24), 800 free (8:41.80), 400 free (4:10.58), and 400 IM (4:50.39). He competed at Winter Juniors East, swimming the 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM.

Winchester has been on a rapid trajectory, as shown in his SCY personal bests below:

2017 (freshman) 2018 (sophomore) 2019 (junior) 50 free 23.69 21.82 21.25 100 free 50.41 47.55 45.48 200 free 1:46.98 1:43.40 1:39.82 500 free 4:49.68 4:34.12 4.28.56 1000 free 9:57.94 9:26.94 9:21.97 1650 free 16:40.16 15:48.19 15:35.47 200 IM 2:10.12 1:55.90 1:52.51 400 IM 4:22.02 4:05.53 4:01.66

