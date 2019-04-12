One More Moore for the Wolfpack: MOR’s Michael Moore Commits for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michael Moore from Cary, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University’s class of 2024.

“I am extremely honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming and studying at North Carolina State University. The energy, dedication, and tradition of the team and coaching staff is like no other. I would like to thank all of my teammates throughout my years of swimming, my friends & family, and all the coaches who have pushed me to be my best. I’m excited to join my sisters Hannah and Kate, my former Marlins of Raleigh teammates, as well as some other truly amazing swimmers. GO PACK!!!!♦🐺”

Moore is no stranger to the Wolfpack. His older sisters Hannah Moore (class of 2018) and Kate Moore (class of 2021) swam/currently swim for NC State. Like his sisters, Moore swims for Green Hope High School and Marlins of Raleigh. He specializes in IM, freestyle and backstroke and as a junior placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:51.69) and 9th in the 500 free (4:40.72) at the 2019 NCHSAA 4A Championships. Since the end of high school season, in which he scored a PB in the 200 IM, Moore downed his previous lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM at Greensboro Sectionals and at the Tar Heel States Meet. He won the 400 IM at Sectionals and was a top-8 finisher in the 200/500/1000 free and 100/200 back. His top SCY times include:

400 IM – 3:51.58

200 IM – 1:51.69

200 back – 1:48.86

100 back – 50.51

1000 free – 9:22.13

500 free – 4:32.41

Moore will join the NC State class of 2024 with Luke Miller.

