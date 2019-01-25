Winter Juniors Finalist Luke Miller Commits to NC State for 2020-21

Broomfield, Colorado’s Luke Miller (Lukas Miller in the SWIMS database) has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the fall of 2020.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at NC state. I can not [sic] thank my teammates, coaches, family and friends enough for all of the support! Go pack!”

Miller is a junior at Legacy High School where he specializes in free and fly. He was runner-up in the 200 free (1:39.51) and placed 4th in the 100 fly (49.03) at the 2018 CHSAA 5A Boys Swim-Dive State Championships in the spring of his sophomore year. He scored further points at the state meet anchoring the 8th-place 200 free relay (20.50) and leading off the 10th-place 400 free relay (45.26). After high school season, he had a knockout LCM season, improving in all his events. Representing RallySport Aquatic Club at Mt. Hood Sectionals, he finaled in the 50 free, 100 free (3rd with a PB of 51.85), 200 free (5th with a PB of 1:55.08), 100 fly (6th with a PB of 55.99), and 200 IM (14th with a PB of 2:10.95). Miller earned 87.5 points and finished 14th in the High Point Award rankings.

This fall Miller moved to Elevation Athletics. He competed unattached at Winter Juniors West where he won the B final of the 200 free and the C final of the 100 free. He also competed in the 50 free and 100 fly and swam the 200 fly in time trials. Miller blew away his old times in the 50/100/200 free and 200 fly.

December 2017 December 2018 50 free 22.48 20.96 100 free 48.15 44.54 200 free 1:44.30 1:36.22 100 fly 52.48 49.03 200 fly 2:01.41 1:48.92

The Wolfpack, which has won the Men’s ACC Championships the last three years running, has a plethora of talent in the 50/100/200 freestyles. Miller will fit in nicely, with a 200 free time that would rank among NC State’s top-5 for the season underway. NC State had 5 of the top-16 200 freestylers at the 2018 conference meet, including current seniors Justin Ress (1st) and Andreas Vazaios (3rd) in the A final and then-freshman Dimitrios Dimitriou (13th) and current sophomore Jacob Johnson (15th), as well as junior Danny Erlenmeyer (14th), in the B final. Miller’s top 200 time would have scored in the C final. It took 1:48.70 to score in the 200 fly, 47.60 to score in the 100 fly, and 43.68 to score in the 100 free.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs35yP7lXGeG33etJUD5n4lG0fftaQVy7ZXJvM0/