Florida State Welcomes FAU for Senior Day Meet Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will host Florida Atlantic at the Morcom Aquatics Center on Saturday in the final dual meet of the 2018-19 season at 11 a.m. Prior to the contest, 14 seniors will be recognized, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“This group of seniors has been a real pleasure to coach,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “They have great leadership. We’re going to miss these guys, not just for their athletic performances, but what they mean to the team.”

The meet will feature 16 events including the 100’s and 200’s of each stroke in addition to the 1000 free, 500 free, 50 free and 200 IM. The 200 medley and 200 free relays will also be contested along with 1-meter and 3-meter diving.

Meet Notes

• The FSU women’s team (10-1, 3-0 ACC) received votes in the Jan. 23 CSCAA TYR poll, ranking 27th, while the men (3-5, 1-1 ACC) came in at No. 22. It is the 15th-straight ranking for the men.

• Series history vs. FAU – Men, FSU leads 22-0; Women, FSU leads 29-0

The Last Time Out

The women’s team captured three victories to open the 2019 portion of the season from Jan. 10-12, including a 159-141 upset at No. 23 Alabama. With those victories, the women moved to 10-1, which accounts for the most wins since the 2012-13. It was also the second win over a ranked team this season.

Sophomore Joshua Davidson was awarded the ACC Diver of the Week following his performances where he produced two dominating victories on 1-meter over UIW on Jan. 10, and again on Jan. 11 versus Alabama and Miami, winning both events by a combined total of 70.60 points.

The Seniors:

• 14 seniors will be recognized prior to the meet.

Name Event Hometown/Last School Major Daniel Bis Free/Fly Kalisz, Poland/St. Leo Computer Science Kanoa Kaleoaloha Free/Fly Aiea, Hawaii/Kamehameha Psychology Emir Muratovic Free/Back St.Petersburg,Fla./Ridgewood Sociology William Pisani Fly/Free/Back West Palm Beach, Fla./Suncoast Mechanical Engineering John Vann Free Battle Creek, Mich./Lakeview Finance/Real Estate Mykala Arnold Back Birmingham, Mich./Seaholm HS/Georgia Southern Interdisciplinary Social Science Meg Brown Fly/Back/IM Chelmsford, Mass./Chelmsford Hospitality Shelly Drozda Back/IM Thornton, Colo./Mountain Range HS/Indiana Sport Management Georgiana Gardner Free/Back York, Maine/York HS/FGCU Marketing Fabiana Ingram Free/Back Wellington, Fla./Suncoast Actuarial Science Leila Johnston Fly/Free Bar Harbor, Maine/Mount Desert Island Psychology McKenna Keith Free Boca Raton, Fla./St. Andrews/South Carolina Sociology Natalie Purnell Breast/IM Manassas, Va./ Stonewall Jackson Exercise Physiology Daniella Van den Berg Free Pos Chiquito, Aruba/ Sagemont Finance

On FAU

• The FAU women’s team holds a record a mark of 3-5, while the men are 0-4-1.

• Both teams have relied on their distance events for a boost as the women are led by Spence Atkins, who has turned in top times in the 500 free at 4:49.35 and 16:34.47 in the 1650 free. The men’s team is led by Josh Fountain in both the 500 free (4:29.80) and 1650 free (15:31.55). Atkins is also the top 200 fly swimmer for the owls (1:59.84).

• Abby Marshall has also produced strong performances in the back stroke events, turning in times of 56.71 in the 100 and 2:01.87 in the 200.