2019 French Elite Nationals: Hugo Sagnes Only Top-16 Scratch for Day 4

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M
- Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019
- Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30
- Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League
- Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES
- 50m
- French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships
Day 4: Friday 19 April 2019
Friday morning will have heats of women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 IM, and men’s 800 free. Of the top-16 swimmers in each event, only Hugo Sagnes of Amiens, seeded 15th in the men’s 800 free with 8:10.71, has scratched out of his prelims. Sagnes is, however, swimming in heats of the men’s 100 free.
Women’s 50 Backstroke
- FINA “A” cut: 28.22
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 27.81
- French record: 27.86 – Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille) – 04/08/2018 – Glasgow (GBR)
- Top seeds: Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille), 27.86; Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon), 28.29; Lila Touili (CN Marseille), 28.51
Men’s 100 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 48.80
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 48.73
- French record: 46.94 – Alain Bernard (CN Antibes) – 23/04/2009 – Montpellier
- Top seeds: Mehdy Metella (CN Marseille), 48.24; Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation), 48.81; Clément Mignon (CN Marseille), 48.84
Women’s 200 Butterfly
- FINA “A” cut: 2:09.21
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 2:09.13
- French record: 2:05.09 – Aurore Mongel (Mulhouse ON) – 29/07/2009 – Rome (ITA)
- Top seeds: Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens), 2:11.83; Margaux Fabre (Canet 66 Natation), 2:13.33; Gwladys Larzul (Dauphins Toulouse), 2:13.81
Men’s 200 IM
- FINA “A” cut: 2:00.22
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 1:59.65
- French record: 1:57.89 – Jérémy Stravius (Amiens Métropole Natation) – 11/04/2013 – Rennes
- Top seeds: Jeremy Desplanches (SUI, Olympic Nice Natation), 1:57.06; Clément Bidard (Mulhouse ON), 2:00.83; Léon Marchand (Dauphins Toulouse), 2:01.91
Women’s 400 IM
- FINA “A” cut: 4:43.06
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 4:39.59
- French record: 4:34.17 – Fantine Lesaffre (Montpellier Métropole Natation) – 03/08/2018 – Glasgow (GBR)
- Top seeds: Fantine Lesaffre (Stade de Vanves), 4:34.17; Lara Grangeon (CN Calédoniens), 4:40.02; Cyrielle Duhamel (Stade Béthune Pélican Club), 4:41.14
Men’s 800 Freestyle
- FINA “A” cut: 7:54.31
- Time to achieve in prelims to qualify for Worlds: 7:51.06
- French record: 7:48.28 – Sébastien Rouault (Mulhouse ON) – 13/08/2010 – Budapest (HUN)
- Top seeds: David Aubry (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 7:50.09; Damien Joly (Montpellier Métropole Natation), 7:52.54; Paul Beaugrand (CN Antibes), 7:56.23
Qualified individually for Gwangju:
|Women
|Event
|Men
|50 free
|Charlotte Bonnet
|100 free
|Mehdy Metella
|Charlotte Bonnet
|200 free
|400 free
|800 free
|1500 free
|David Aubry, Damien Joly
|50 back
|Jérémy Stravius
|Béryl Gastaldello
|100 back
|200 back
|50 breast
|100 breast
|200 breast
|50 fly
|Marie Wattel
|100 fly
|Mehdy Metella
|200 fly
|200 IM
|Fantine Lesaffre
|400 IM
