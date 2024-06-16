Carson Foster No-Shows 200 Free, 2nd DFS of U.S. Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Carson Foster was a no-show in the first circle-seeded heat of the men’s 200 free this morning. Lane four was left empty as Indianapolis-local Blake Pieroni put up the fastest performance of his comeback season (1:46.09).

Foster was entered at 1:45.64, just off his personal best from the 2022 U.S. Team Trials.

This is the second event Foster has DFS’d at these trials. The first was the 400 free on day 1, where he was seeded 8th.

Foster was entered in a grueling slate of events on the psych sheets, including back-to-back events in the 200 free and 400 IM today. There was speculation on whether he would attempt the double to try and claim a relay spot in the former, but when he didn’t scratch either event last night it was expected that he would at least swim the heats.

He is the top seed in the 400 IM where he will look to qualify for his first Olympic team. In 2021, he was the top seed out of prelims before getting run down by Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland to the wall.

Foster still has the 200 fly, 100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM left on his schedule after today.

In 2021, he only no-showed the 200 fly, though the schedule was changed for these Trials.

There have been 12 no-shows so far, up to the men’s 200 freestyle. In comparison, there were only four through the end of day 2 prelims in 2021, though again the schedule was slightly different.

We’ll track the DNS’s below through day 2:

Updated through men’s 400 IM.