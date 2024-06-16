Carson Foster No-Shows 200 Free, 2nd DFS of U.S. Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
Carson Foster was a no-show in the first circle-seeded heat of the men’s 200 free this morning. Lane four was left empty as Indianapolis-local Blake Pieroni put up the fastest performance of his comeback season (1:46.09).
Foster was entered at 1:45.64, just off his personal best from the 2022 U.S. Team Trials.
This is the second event Foster has DFS’d at these trials. The first was the 400 free on day 1, where he was seeded 8th.
Foster was entered in a grueling slate of events on the psych sheets, including back-to-back events in the 200 free and 400 IM today. There was speculation on whether he would attempt the double to try and claim a relay spot in the former, but when he didn’t scratch either event last night it was expected that he would at least swim the heats.
He is the top seed in the 400 IM where he will look to qualify for his first Olympic team. In 2021, he was the top seed out of prelims before getting run down by Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland to the wall.
Foster still has the 200 fly, 100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM left on his schedule after today.
In 2021, he only no-showed the 200 fly, though the schedule was changed for these Trials.
There have been 12 no-shows so far, up to the men’s 200 freestyle. In comparison, there were only four through the end of day 2 prelims in 2021, though again the schedule was slightly different.
We’ll track the DNS’s below through day 2:
Updated through men’s 400 IM.
- Day 1
- Women’s 400 Free – 2
- Men’s 100 Breast – 6
- Men’s 400 Free – 3
- Day 2
- Men’s 200 Free – 1
- Men’s 400 IM – 1
Does he not have to swim it in order to be on the relay? I thought that’s why Phelps (2016) and Dressel (2021) swam prelims and then just scratched semis.
Took out 2 extra mortgages on my home and sold my dog to bet it all on Foster DNSing the 100 free
The optimist in me was hoping that the DFS yesterday was because it was the first day, or a last minute decision, or he just missed the deadline. but dude? that’s not cool to do it twice
Someone give the kid a back scratcher. Geez.
He presumes he will automatically be on the relay… I can’t blame him tho he did split 1:43.7…
Not a fan at all of the DFS. If you’re not going to compete the event, just scratch. It does have a direct impact on others in the event racing for spots in the next round. A DFS gives swimmers on each side of the empty lane an advantage of open water to one side of their lane at a meet where hundredths of a second are the difference between advancing or not to the next round.
The DFSs are moving him down my list of athletes to really love. Just scratch dude! It’s obnoxious
Eggs, meet basket?