Carmen Weiler Sastre Notches Spanish Record In Women’s 100 Back

2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m)

While competing on day one of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), 20-year-old Carmen Weiler Sastre produced a new Spanish national record in the women’s 100m back.

Racing in the heats, Sastre put up a time of 56.68 to nab the 7th seed for the next round this evening. That easily overtook the previous Spanish standard of 57.62 she established at a domestic meet last year.

This morning she cleared that former mark by nearly an entire second, with her front half crushing the 28.42 opening 50m in the previous swim.

Sastre’s New Record – 56.68 Sastre’s Old Record – 57.62
27.67 28.42
29.01 29.20

Sastre is no stranger to records, as the Olympian holds the LCM 100 back (59.57) and LCM 200 back (2:08.89) Spanish benchmarks as well.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

  • World Record: 54.27 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
  • World Junior Record: 55.75 – Bella Sims, USA (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)
  • 2022 SC World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 55.49

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Regan Smith (USA) – 55.86
  2. Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.25
  3. Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 56.33
  4. Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 56.50
  5. Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.58
  6. Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 56.66
  7. Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 56.68
  8. Xinan Qian (CHN) – 56.69

