Carmen Weiler Sastre Notches Spanish Record In Women’s 100 Back

2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m)
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25 meters)
While competing on day one of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), 20-year-old Carmen Weiler Sastre produced a new Spanish national record in the women’s 100m back.
Racing in the heats, Sastre put up a time of 56.68 to nab the 7th seed for the next round this evening. That easily overtook the previous Spanish standard of 57.62 she established at a domestic meet last year.
This morning she cleared that former mark by nearly an entire second, with her front half crushing the 28.42 opening 50m in the previous swim.
|Sastre’s New Record – 56.68
|Sastre’s Old Record – 57.62
|27.67
|28.42
|29.01
|29.20
Sastre is no stranger to records, as the Olympian holds the LCM 100 back (59.57) and LCM 200 back (2:08.89) Spanish benchmarks as well.
Women’s 100 Backstroke
- World Record: 54.27 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.75 – Bella Sims, USA (2022)
- World Championship Record: 55.03 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2014)
- 2022 SC World Champion: Kaylee McKeown, AUS – 55.49
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Regan Smith (USA) – 55.86
- Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.25
- Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 56.33
- Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 56.50
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.58
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 56.66
- Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 56.68
- Xinan Qian (CHN) – 56.69