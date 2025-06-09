Canadian Worlds Roster Update: McIntosh, Masse Qualify In Two Events After Two Days of Trials

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Nine swimmers have officially booked their tickets to the 2025 World Championships after the first two days of racing at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, with four additional names in position to be named to the team once the competition concludes.

Swimming Canada’s World Championship selection procedure is fairly straightforward—finish in the top two of an ‘A’ final in a time under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard, and you’re on the team. The top four finishers in the 100 and 200 free will then be added to the team under the second priority.

In the event that a race winner isn’t under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut, they can be added to the team under Priority 3 provided they’re under Swimming Canada’s Secondary Standard:

QUALIFYING STANDARDS

Event Women Secondary Standard Women ‘A’ Cut Men ‘A’ Cut Men Secondary Standard 50m Freestyle 25.11 24.86 22.05 22.27 100m Freestyle 54.79 54.25 48.34 48.82 200m Freestyle 1:59.41 1:58.23 1:46.70 1:47.77 400m Freestyle 4:12.73 4:10.23 3:48.15 3:50.43 800m Freestyle 8:39.77 8:34.62 7:48.66 7:53.35 1500m Freestyle 16:34.41 16:24.56 15:01.89 15:10.91 50m Backstroke 28.50 28.22 25.11 25.36 100m Backstroke 1:01.06 1:00.46 53.94 54.48 200m Backstroke 2:12.39 2:11.08 1:58.07 1:59.25 50m Breaststroke 31.06 30.75 27.33 27.60 100m Breaststroke 1:07.54 1:06.87 59.75 1:00.35 200m Breaststroke 2:27.37 2:25.91 2:10.32 2:11.62 50m Butterfly 26.49 26.23 23.36 23.59 100m Butterfly 58.91 58.33 51.77 52.29 200m Butterfly 2:10.50 2:09.21 1:56.51 1:57.68 200m Individual Medley 2:14.16 2:12.83 1:59.05 2:00.24 400m Individual Medley 4:45.89 4:43.06 4:17.48 4:20.05

PRIORITY 1 QUALIFIERS

On Day 1, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Sophie Angus were the first two swimmers to book their Worlds tickets by going 1-2 in the women’s 200 breaststroke and posting times under the ‘A’ cut, while Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck followed suit in the women’s 100 back.

Then, in the women’s 400 free, Summer McIntosh dropped a stunning world record swim of 3:54.18 while Ella Jansen was also comfortably under the qualifying time to earn her slot in Singapore.

On Day 2, Masse picked up her second victory of the meet in the 50 back, going 1-2 with Ingrid Wilm, with both under the ‘A’ cut.

In the men’s 100 fly, Ilya Kharun and Josh Liendo had an exciting battle that resulted in Kharun snagging the victory in a personal best time of 50.37, while Liendo was close behind in 50.42 as both easily cleared the ‘A’ cut by more than a second.

To close out the Sunday night session in the women’s 800 free, McIntosh dominated the field by more than 30 seconds, sitting right on world record pace throughout the majority of the race before touching in 8:05.07 for the third-fastest swim in history.

Women’s Priority 1 Qualifiers

*Harvey won the 100 fly and was under the secondary standard, having already booked her ticket in the 200 breast.

Men’s Priority 1 Qualifiers

Swimmer Event(s) Ilya Kharun 100 FLY Josh Liendo 100 FLY

PRIORITY 3

While Kharun and Liendo are the only two male swimmers to earn official berths on the Worlds team thus far, the winners of four of the five other men’s events were under the secondary standard, putting them in position to be named to the Worlds team.

In the men’s 200 breast, Oliver Dawson set a new Canadian NAG record en route to the victory, and though he wasn’t under the ‘A’ cut, did get under the secondary standard in 2:11.25.

Cole Pratt, who has been dealing with injuries over the last few years, pulled off a tight victory in the men’s 100 back, clocking 54.27 to out-touch Blake Tierney (54.28) and sneak under the secondary standard of 54.48.

Tierney won the 50 back (25.23) on Sunday and was under the secondary standard, so if named to the team, he should be able to race the 100 back individually in Singapore as well. He has been under the 53.94 ‘A’ cut in the qualifying period (which began on March 9, 2024), clocking a lifetime best of 53.48 at the 2024 Olympic Trials last May.

Ethan Ekk topped the men’s 400 free on Saturday, clocking 3:49.57 to edge out Jordi Vilchez (3:49.63) and get under the secondary cut of 3:50.43.

The only women’s event thus far that hasn’t seen the winner get under the ‘A’ cut is the 100 fly, which was won by Harvey in a time under the secondary standard. Since she’s already on the team in the 200 breast, she’ll be able to race the 100 fly in Singapore.

Men’s Priority 3 Potential Qualifiers

The 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials continue on Monday with the men’s and women’s 50 free, 100 breast and 200 IM on the schedule.