Speedo Sectionals Finalist Anna McCarthy Commits To UMass Amherst (2025)

Speedo Sectionals finalist Anna McCarthy will stay in-state to continue her swimming career at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A senior at Bourne High School, McCarthy trains with the Cape Cod Swim Club, where she shows strength in sprint freestyle, butterfly, and medley events.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Massachusetts Amherst! Thank you to all my friends for their endless support and a special thank you to my parents, trainers and Coach Ron for always believing in me. Can’t wait to be a minutewoman! 🤍❤️ #flagship 🚩”

McCarthy posted a lifetime best in the 100 fly at the 2025 NE LSC 15–18 Age Group Championships (SCY) in February, clocking a 57.37 to place 7th overall. She also finished 12th in the 100 free (53.70) and 30th in the 50 free (25.40) in finals.

She recorded additional personal bests in 2024, including at the NE CS SCY New England Senior Meet in December, where she swam 2:10.45 in the prelims of the 200 IM. In finals, she posted 2:11.75 to place 23rd. McCarthy also advanced to the finals in the 100 free, clocking 52.99 to finish 19th.

At the 2024 NE CRIM 15–19 Age Group Championships in March, McCarthy earned a personal best in the 100 free (52.33) as the leadoff leg of her 400 free relay, helping the team to a 3rd-place finish. Individually, she placed 6th in the 200 free (1:51.94), 7th in the 100 free (52.49), 14th in the 100 fly (58.08), and 17th in both the 50 free (24.78) and 500 free (5:18.72). Her time in the 200 free remains a lifetime best and qualified her for the Futures Championships in Minneapolis.

McCarthy’s fastest 50 free came at the 2023 New England Swimming Senior Championships (SCY), where she posted 24.56 to place 20th. She also finished 12th in the 100 free (52.95) and 17th in the 200 free (1:54.44) in finals.

McCarthy has found success in long course events as well. As recently as March 2025, she was a Speedo Sectionals finalist in Buffalo, placing 11th in the 100 free (1:01.11), 15th in the 200 IM (2:33.25), 21st in the 200 free (2:15.21), and 22nd in the 100 fly (1:07.59).

Top Yard Times

50 Free – 24.56

100 Free – 52.33

200 Free – 1:51.94

100 Fly – 57.37

200 IM – 2:10.45

The University of Massachusetts Amherst placed 7th at the 2025 Women’s Atlantic 10 Championships. McCarthy’s 200 free time would have qualified her for the ‘B’ final at the meet. She could be a valuable asset to the team upon arrival in the 100 free, 200 free, and relays. Her times in the 100 free and 200 free would have ranked 3rd on the team last season.

McCarthy will head to campus this fall along with recruits Kate Baranova and Flora Klimesch. Baranova is strong in breaststroke, while Klimesch excels in distance freestyle events.

