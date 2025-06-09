2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: #5 Ella Jansen Drops 200 IM (Day 3 Prelims Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After placing 2nd in the 100 fly last night (short of the World Aquatics A cut) and 2nd in the 400 free on night 1, well back of Summer McIntosh‘s World Record but fastest enough to get under the A Cut, Ella Jansen has scratched her way to free day. The 5th seed in the 200 IM, Jansen, who represented Canada in the longer of the IM events, has pulled out of the event.

So, too, has Mabel Zavaros, the 10th seed. The Florida-trained swimmer, earlier in the week, scratched out of the 800 where she also was a top ten seed.

The pair were not the only two top 10 seeds to duck out as the men’s 100 breast saw Markus Mak and Ian Cameron withdraw, and visiting Croationa Hrovje Tomic pulled out of the 50 Free. Joining Jansen and Zavors in pulling out of the 200 IM was Jordi Vilchez, Last year’s 6th-place finisher in the event. The OSU trained swimmer is joined by teammate Sienna Angove, as she too was a 6th seed to drop the event, but she dropped the 50 free. She remains in the IM, which now moves up from 6th to 5th.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Para Women’s 50 Butterfly

Para Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Men’s 50 Freestyle

#10 Hrovje Tomic (ND) – 22.77

#24 Aiden Norman (UCSC) – 23.35

#29 Marcus Mak (ISC) – 23.58

#69 Lucas Chen (RHAC) – 24.50

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

#26 Jordan Greber (UCSC) – 1:12.13

#52 Rowynn Biffart (AMAC) – 1:14.72

#53 Jessie Carlson (GPP) – 1:14.74

#53 Tabitha Min (WAC) – 1:17.78

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

#8 Markus Mak (ISC) – 1:02.69

#10 Ian Cameron (UCSC) – 1:03.01

Para Women’s 100 Freestyle

Para Men’s 100 Freestyle

Women’s 200 I.M.

#5 Ella Jansesn (ESWIM) – 2:12.97

#10 Mabel Zavaros (MAC) – 2:15.82

#28 Michelle Zeng (WVOSC) – 2:20.09

#42 Peyton Leigh (BROOK) – 2:22.32

#49 Shanelle Beaudoin (SAMAK) – 2:22.96

#54 Florence Robitaille (ELITE) – 2:23.63

#56 Avery Knight (BTSC) – 2:23.74

Men’s 200 I.M.