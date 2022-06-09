Can Carson Foster Win 400 IM Gold At World Championships?

Carson Foster has been building a fan-base since he was 14 years old, back when he made the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials cut. However, his 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials performance created a lot of naysayers, even though getting 3rd at U.S. Trials is still an impressive feat. Famously, later that summer at the Austin, Texas sectional meet, Carson dropped a 4:08.46 — a time that edged Chase Kalisz‘s effort for Olympic gold in the event.
At NCAA Champs this past spring fans expected more from Carson, and he delivered, ripping a 3:33.79 in the 400 IM. Of course that was a prelim swim, and he was edged in the final, touching 3rd in 3:35.69. That night my phone blew-up with text messages–endless harsh metaphors about how Carson couldn’t get it done when it mattered.
Carson got it done at the U.S. International Team Trials, wining the 400 IM in 4:09.33. In this interview Carson details how Chase Kalisz has mentored him for the past six months, and he addresses his ups and downs and near misses, mostly chalking it up to maturity.
2022 Carson Foster World Champs Predictions:
Can he win gold in the 400 IM? Absolutely yes, but I don’t think so this summer. I’d love for Carson to prove me wrong, but my intel tells me Leon Marchand is the man to beat. Both swimmers are showing momentum. Both could win depending on who is locked in-gear on race day. In this post Olympic year, I’m leaning into the “young talent momentum” netting both swimmers an edge over Diaya Seto and Chase Kalisz. I’d like to see Carson swim a 4:08.22 for a personal best. Ill call that a silver medal. Making Team USA for World Champs was a big step forward. Making the podium in Budapest would be another pivotal step, and I see the Foster vs Marchand battle being one of the big stories on the march to Paris in 2024.
CURRENT 400 IM WORLD RANKINGS
2021-2022 LCM Men 400 IM
Seto
4:09.07
View Top 26»
2 Duncan
Scott
GBR 4:09.18 04/07 3 Carson
Foster
USA 4:09.33 04/28 4 Ilya
Borodin
RUS 4:09.86 04/28 5 Leon
Marchand
FRA 4:10.38 03/31
Yes he can win, will he… I hope so
He has the potential but idk if he can deliver this year. If he doesn’t overswim the heats there is a good chance he Is top 2.
I would love to him to win but I think it won’t happen until 2023
…agreed…and I’d love for him to prove us wrong…
I think he’s going to be on the podium. The way I see it he wins if he does 2 things. 1. Not go all out in prelims. 2. Is either leading at the 300 or if seto is in front, right with him. This race is a wild card for Foster though. But I definitely could see him winning it if these things happen.
400im
200free
100breast
about to be insanely close
what else?
100 back (as always)
Carson could win. But if he goes 4:09/4:10 in the morning no way. If he cruises a 4:13/4:14 to MAKE finals rather than dominate prelims he’s a favorite.
If it’s anything like Tokyo he won’t make the final going 4:13 in the heats.
I think Carson at World Championships and Marchand at Olympics.
He’s gonna win. He has peaked at the wrong time in the past (learning experiences) but now he knows what he’s capable of and he’s gotta be hungry.
…a few swim nerds said the same thing (when I asked them before posting my predictions)
Brendon Smith isn’t just going to rollover, either. Didn’t look great at the Trials but Bohly knows what he’s doing. They have two major meets to focus on this summer, and the Trials for his crew was just about doing enough to qualify and focusing on the rest of the summer.
…wasn’t thinking Aussie Trials was about just getting it done, but you are right! And OG bronze medalists do pop – when they’re only 21 – at the next Worlds.
This is where going back to FINA QTs is helpful. Usually the faster QTs would force everyone to peak at trials.