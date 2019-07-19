Calm Before the Storm: Team USA Pre-Worlds Photo Vault

Every ISL Swimmer Competing at the 2019 FINA World Championships As far as ISL team representation goes, Katinka Hosszu’s Team Iron will show the largest percentage of athletes, with a 96-percent attendance in South Korea.

2019 World Champs Previews: Peaty’s Project 56 Highlights Men’s 100 Breast Adam Peaty is one of the most dominant swimmers in history, and maybe the safest gold medal bet there is in 2019. But the battle for minor medals is intense.

2019 World Champs Previews: King & Efimova Go 1:03-Hunting In Women’s 100 BR Lilly King vs Yulia Efimova is one of swimming’s greatest rivalries with two of its most colorful personalities in the sport.

2019 World Championships: Women’s 25k Photo Vault Check out the women’s 25k photo vault featuring 4-time even World champion Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha.