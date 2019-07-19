Calm Before the Storm: Team USA Pre-Worlds Photo Vault

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
Here’s a collection of photos taken during Team USA’s first day in Gwangju.
Lia Neal, Leah Smith & Lilly King arriving in Gwangju for 2019 FINA World Championship courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Greg Meehan talks with Regan Smith. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Simone Manuel and Olivia Smoliga getting in one of their last meet tune ups with Team USA. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Allison Schmitt getting used to the World Champs pool in Gwangju. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Abrahm Devine holding holding one of his final workouts before the meet starts. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Katie Ledecky gets ready to hop in the pool for a pre-meet workout. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Ledecky getting ready to do pace work in the World Champs pool. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Mallory Comerford before a pre-meet swim. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Ally McHugh prepares to get in the pool. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Regan Smith pre-meet tune up. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Olivia Smoliga practices her backstroke start in the World Champs pool. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Abbey Weitzeil smiling as her first swim in the Gwangju pool goes in the books. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Nathan Adrian 2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Josh Prenot warming up. 2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Dave Marsh and Kathleen Baker stepping on deck in Gwangju for the time courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Team USA getting ready for a pre-meet workout. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Matt Grevers and Nathan Adrian 2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Zach Harting Spends some quality time with his beard before he has to shave it. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
