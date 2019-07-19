Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Calm Before the Storm: Team USA Pre-Worlds Photo Vault

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

Here’s a collection of photos taken during Team USA’s first day in Gwangju.

Lia Neal, Leah Smith & Lilly King arriving in Gwangju for 2019 FINA World Championship courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Greg Meehan talks with Regan Smith. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Simone Manuel and Olivia Smoliga getting in one of their last meet tune ups with Team USA. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Allison Schmitt getting used to the World Champs pool in Gwangju. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Abrahm Devine holding holding one of his final workouts before the meet starts. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Katie Ledecky gets ready to hop in the pool for a pre-meet workout. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Ledecky getting ready to do pace work in the World Champs pool. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Mallory Comerford before a pre-meet swim. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Ally McHugh prepares to get in the pool. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Regan Smith pre-meet tune up.  courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Olivia Smoliga practices her backstroke start in the World Champs pool. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Abbey Weitzeil smiling as her first swim in the Gwangju pool goes in the books. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Nathan Adrian 2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Josh Prenot warming up. 2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Dave Marsh and Kathleen Baker stepping on deck in Gwangju for the time courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Team USA getting ready for a pre-meet workout. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Matt Grevers and Nathan Adrian 2019 FINA World Championship Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Zach Harting Spends some quality time with his beard before he has to shave it. courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Sccoach

The photo below Smoliga doing her start is Weitzeil not Baker

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
CraigH

Matt Grevers to Nathan Adrian: “When did we get so Old?”

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Pvdh

Find someone who looks at you the way Grevers looks at Adrian

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
SWIMBOY

@AnnieGrevers

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 seconds ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!