2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18
- Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM
- Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)
Swim fans got a jolt of excitement on Thursday when Florida senior Caeleb Dressel swam 1:38.13 in the 200 yard IM – the fastest time in the history of the event. More surprises await for Dressel, who is not entered in the 100 fly – an event in which he’s the defending World Champion, NCAA Champion, 2nd-fastest ever in long course meters, and fastest ever in short course yards.
Heat sheets are posted for Friday morning on Meet Mobile, and Dressel isn’t entered in any individual events on the day. That means that he won’t swim the 100 fly or the 200 free, the two events in which he was entered for the day on the pre-scratch heat sheets, and with no Friday relays, that means he’ll have the day off after his electric Thursday.
Moving forward, then, 1 of 2 things must be true: He’s swimming the 100 breaststroke, or he’s not swimming his maximum-allowed 7 events at the meet.
Dressel has swum 1 individual event, and is allowed 3 (he didn’t swim the 800 free relay on Wednesday, so he won’t swim 5 relays). After scratching the 50 free, 100 fly, or 200 free, that means that his only two individual entries remaining are in the 100 breaststroke, an event in which he’s shown flashes but hasn’t ever raced at a year-end championship meet, and the 100 free, where he’s the fastest-ever in 40.00. The 100 breast is raced on Saturday, and Dressel is the 8th seed in that race in 53.23. His lifetime best is a 51.88 from the 2015 Ohio State Invitational during his sophomore season.
38 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel Won’t Swim 100 Fly on Friday at SEC Championships"
i would not be surprised if he went sub-50 at this point
Sad that he is not swimming the 100 fly. I wonder if he will take part in this event in NCAA since he has been rather inactive this season. Maybe he wants to experiment other events?
I will be awfully surprised if he swims anything but 50 free / 100 fly / 100 free at NCAAs. *Maybe* swap in the 200 IM for the 50, and just lead off the relay.
This dude could hold 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, 200im, 100 breast records before he leaves
Aren’t we a bit premature in naming Caleb potentially one of the fastest breaststrokers ever? Dude has mad talent and unreal sprint chops but what evidence do we have that he can challenge the 100 br AR? That 200 IM was impressive but not surprising based on his historical body of work.
Although, as I write this, I looked up his best time, which is 51.88. He went 45.0 in fly at the same meet, so a 50.mid seems likely, so going sub 50.0 has a meaningful non-zero probability.
He was very close to Will Licons breastroke split last year after going out over a second faster than Licon did, so yes, he is a very fast breaststroker.
And 200 fly.