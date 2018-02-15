Caeleb Dressel Won’t Swim 100 Fly on Friday at SEC Championships

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video (finals)

Swim fans got a jolt of excitement on Thursday when Florida senior Caeleb Dressel swam 1:38.13 in the 200 yard IM – the fastest time in the history of the event. More surprises await for Dressel, who is not entered in the 100 fly – an event in which he’s the defending World Champion, NCAA Champion, 2nd-fastest ever in long course meters, and fastest ever in short course yards.

Heat sheets are posted for Friday morning on Meet Mobile, and Dressel isn’t entered in any individual events on the day. That means that he won’t swim the 100 fly or the 200 free, the two events in which he was entered for the day on the pre-scratch heat sheets, and with no Friday relays, that means he’ll have the day off after his electric Thursday.

Moving forward, then, 1 of 2 things must be true: He’s swimming the 100 breaststroke, or he’s not swimming his maximum-allowed 7 events at the meet.

Dressel has swum 1 individual event, and is allowed 3 (he didn’t swim the 800 free relay on Wednesday, so he won’t swim 5 relays). After scratching the 50 free, 100 fly, or 200 free, that means that his only two individual entries remaining are in the 100 breaststroke, an event in which he’s shown flashes but hasn’t ever raced at a year-end championship meet, and the 100 free, where he’s the fastest-ever in 40.00. The 100 breast is raced on Saturday, and Dressel is the 8th seed in that race in 53.23. His lifetime best is a 51.88 from the 2015 Ohio State Invitational during his sophomore season.